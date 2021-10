Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. and its Aruba subsidiary are taking the next step in an evolving partnership with startup Pensando Systems Inc. Following the announcement two years ago by HPE that it would lead a Series C investment of $145 million in Pensando, the two companies have steadily rolled out a series of innovations since. These included making Pensando’s Distributed Services Platform available on HPE infrastructure solutions through GreenLake last year.

