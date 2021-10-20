Bayer Must Face Some Investor Allegations on Roundup Deal Risks

Partner, Haynes and Boone, LLP, Emerging Growth and Venture Capital. Agriculture has long been charged as a major culprit of climate change. According to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, agriculture accounts for 21% to 37% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Even if the indirect effects are removed, like transport, packaging and deforestation, the number is still as high as 24%. It doesn’t need to be that way. For years, the tech industry has been working on ways to make farming smarter, more efficient and more sustainable.
