CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Bayer Must Face Some Investor Allegations on Roundup Deal Risks

bloomberglaw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllegations on glyphosate safety, litigation risks fall short. investors adequately alleged the company misled them about the due diligence it conducted ahead of...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
capitalpress.com

Judge refuses to dismiss investor lawsuit over Bayer-Monsanto merger

A federal judge has refused to dismiss allegations that the Bayer chemical company misled investors about its merger with agribusiness rival Monsanto. Chief U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg has ruled that several pension funds have met the legal standards to proceed with their lawsuit accusing Bayer of violating securities law.
INDUSTRY
Bisnow

Real Estate Fund Execs Charged Over Alleged Scheme To Defraud Investors

United Development Funding CEO Hollis Greenlaw and three other UDF executives have been charged with securities fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Federal prosecutors allege that the Grapevine, Texas-based UDF executives conspired to defraud banks and unlawfully used investor money, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. The indictment says that the scheme ran from 2011 through 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

Canadian National CEO retiring in face of investor pressure

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Canadian National's CEO is retiring instead of staying to fight against an investor who has been pushing for his ouster. The Montreal-based railroad on Tuesday announced JJ Ruest's decision to retire at the end of January without mentioning the pressure it is facing from the London-based investment firm TCI Fund. The fund is also seeking several operational changes at Canadian National in the wake of its failed attempt to acquire Kansas City Southern railroad.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Pfizer Facing South Florida Class Action Alleging Anti-Smoking Drug Chantix Increases Cancer Risk

Pfizer was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court over the company’s generic version of the anti-smoking drug Chantix. The lawsuit, filed by Rivero Mestre LLP, claims that Pfizer’s drug, known generically as varenicline, contains carcinogens and is ineffective. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-23676, MSP Recovery Claims Series 44, LLC et al v. Pfizer, Inc.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
finance-commerce.com

In face of climate change, investors seek green buildings

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. When the developer Lendlease opens its $600 million residential and office complex in Los Angeles, expected in 2025, the site will have the typical hallmarks of sustainable development: proximity to a light-rail stop, an all-electric residential tower, solar panels and a pedestrian plaza.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

FCA to warn younger investors off cryptos and other high-risk products

Social media hype and the gambling-like thrill of competing to get rich quick are driving younger investors to turn to cryptocurrencies, foreign exchange trading and other high-risk products, according to the City watchdog. The Financial Conduct Authority said it was seeing more people chasing high returns and was concerned that...
MARKETS
AFP

Merck strikes deal for global access to Covid drug

US drugmaker Merck & Co. on Wednesday announced a deal that could see generic versions of its Covid-19 medication widely distributed in poorer countries, in a first during the pandemic. The Miami-based company's chief executive Wendy Holman said the deal meant "quality-assured generic versions of molnupiravir can be developed and distributed quickly following regulatory authorisation".
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

BMW, Daimler, VW Win Antitrust Appeal Over ‘No Arms Race’ Claims

Failure to innovate justified by ‘rational, legal’ concerns. secured their escape Tuesday from antitrust litigation over their alleged scheme to avoid an “arms race” over clean diesel and electric vehicles, when a federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld a ruling tossing the case. The U.S. Court of Appeals for...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayer Ag#Investors#Life Sciences#Monsanto Co#The U S District Court
bloomberglaw.com

Four Firms Steer FlixMobility’s Deal for Greyhound Lines

Covington & Burling said it advised German transportation company FlixMobility GmbH on its agreement to buy U.S. long distance bus operator Greyhound Lines Inc. FlixMobility said it also got advice from JacksonLewis on its deal to acquire Greyhound from Aberdeen, Scotland-headquartered FirstGroup Plc. FirstGroup said in a statement that the deal is worth $172 million.
TRAFFIC
bloomberglaw.com

Businesses Need Vaccine Exemption Guidance, Group Tells EEOC (1)

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission should clarify how workers may qualify for medical and religious exemptions from Covid-19 vaccine mandates and what reasonable accommodations would look like, a business group that represents Fortune 500 companies said in a letter to the agency. The HR Policy Association’s Oct. 21 letter,...
INDUSTRY
bizjournals

Can agriculture technology save the world? Some investors think so

Partner, Haynes and Boone, LLP, Emerging Growth and Venture Capital. Agriculture has long been charged as a major culprit of climate change. According to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, agriculture accounts for 21% to 37% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Even if the indirect effects are removed, like transport, packaging and deforestation, the number is still as high as 24%. It doesn’t need to be that way. For years, the tech industry has been working on ways to make farming smarter, more efficient and more sustainable.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Analysis: Investors face myriad green investing rules

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - After years of complaints that there were no rules to determine what constitutes a "sustainable" investment, investors now fret there will soon be too many to navigate easily. More than 30 taxonomies outlining what is and isn't a green investment are being compiled by governments...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
investing.com

Positive Earnings Improve Investors' Risk Appetite

Global equity indices were a sea of green yesterday and today in Asia, perhaps due to strong quarterly earnings by big banks, but also due to a better than expected US initial jobless claims report and a slowdown in the nation's producer prices. Today, we get the US retail sales...
STOCKS
Mashed

The Big Promise Tyson Is Making Its Unvaccinated Employees

Vaccine mandates may be causing people to walk off their jobs and out on the streets to protest, but it could also be saving lives at Tyson Foods, where 96 percent of workers are reportedly vaccinated against COVID-19. The percentage is a big deal for the company, because it has been dealing with worker shortages and was prepared to fire those who hadn't been vaccinated before a company-imposed deadline of November 1, 2021 (via ABC News).
AGRICULTURE
newscentermaine.com

Yes, most Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients are now eligible for a booster shot

On Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated its emergency use authorizations to make all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines available as booster shots for people who meet eligibility requirements. A day later, on Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation that aligned with the FDA’s updated guidance.
INDUSTRY
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
bloomberglaw.com

Australia’s Stance on U.S. Minimum Tax May Hike Company Costs

U.S. multinationals that have already paid a minimum tax on their foreign incomes might soon face added tax payments because of complaints from an unexpected source: Australia. The Australian tax authorities are expected to finalize guidance soon that treats the U.S. corporate minimum tax—known as global intangible low-taxed income, or...
INCOME TAX
bloomberglaw.com

3M to Pay $12 Million to Settle Alabama Water Contamination Suit

Water utility customers in Alabama seek a federal judge’s approval of a $12 million settlement reached with. and others over their alleged pollution of the Tennessee River with so-called “forever chemicals.”. West Morgan-East Lawrence Water and Sewer Authority customers say 3M, Dyneon LLC, and Daikin America Inc. polluted the river...
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

U.S. FTC Scrutinizes Facebook Disclosures, DJ Reports

U.S. Federal Trade Commission employees have begun looking into disclosures that Facebook’s internal research has discovered negative effects from its products,. , citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. FTC is looking at whether the Facebook research documents show it might have violated a 2019 settlement over privacy concerns, for...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy