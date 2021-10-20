CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ArborFest Day

prospectky.us
 6 days ago

The city encourages all its citizens to attend this celebration from 10:00 until 12:00 p.m. on that day at Prospect’s...

www.prospectky.us

Orange Leader

Day of Caring

Staff from Chevron Phillips, The Orange Leader, State Farm and the Stark Foundation participated in the United Way of Orange County Day (UW)of Caring by providing treats, stuffed animals and cards for Southeast Texas Hospice on Friday. Several partner agencies of UW were treated to a Day of Caring both virtually and in person to help the agencies as they help residents of Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Council Ordinance Aims To Protect Kids From Lead Poisoning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Many people might not realize, but lead contamination is still a significant issue in the area. In fact, according to investigations conducted by the Allegheny County Health Department, about 400 new cases of lead poisoning are reported among children in the City of Pittsburgh each year. Now advocates and local leaders are teaming up to make the city a safer place. On Tuesday, Mayor Bill Peduto, members of City Council and advocates from Women for a Healthy Environment announced a new lead safety law. Leaders have been working on this for about two years. The lead safety ordinance is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSAV News 3

Water advisory lifted for Tybee Pier area

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A water advisory for Tybee Strand Beach at the Pier has been lifted, according to the Chatham County Health Department. The advisory was issued for 11th Street to 18th Street on Tuesday after routine testing detected levels of a bacteria called enterococcus above the Environmental Protection Agency’s standards. Subsequent testing […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
CBS Miami

Crestview Towers Residents Gather To Protest Lack Of Work Being Done To Repair The Property

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The North Miami Beach condo evacuated back in July was once again the scene of a protest. “From the second of July to now I cry every day because I want my home,” said 83-year-old Sonya. Sonya, a Holocaust survivor, for more than 25 years has called Crestview Towers home. But back in July, the condo was deemed unsafe. Now, for the last four months she’s been basically homeless. “I’m used to this my apartment, my bed, everything mine,” she said. “Now I stay with a friend there… then another friend take me.” On Tuesday, Sonya and other Crestview Towers residents...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk to require trees on all developments, part of effort to expand canopy — and absorb water

The city of Norfolk wants more trees shading bus stops, lining streets, covering your backyard. Trees are useful not only in the fight against climate change but also to weather its consequences, such as extreme heat and increased rainfall, city officials say. They clean particulate matter, support pollinators and other wildlife, reduce energy bills and add beauty. With new rules approved by ...
NORFOLK, VA
News Break
Politics
FOX59

$58M apartment and retail complex set to rise over South Meridian Street

INDIANAPOLIS — Long before the Indianapolis Colts came to town, Lucas Oil Stadium was built and I-70 cut across downtown from east-to-west, there was a near southside neighborhood called Babe Denny where there was a park and businesses and single-family homes. Downtown development and growth steamrolled Babe Denny, leaving a smattering of houses and businesses […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTVR CBS 6

Workers hoist 'monster' from Richmond sewer

Department of Public Utilities crews pulled the massive blob from the Shockoe Retention Basin, which holds 50 million gallons of combined sewer water from Northside before it is sent to the wastewater treatment plant, on Thursday morning.
RICHMOND, VA
9NEWS

Denver opens affordable apartments in former church

DENVER — The City of Denver has opened 48 new supportive housing units for individuals transitioning from homelessness. Located in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood, the Saint Francis Warren Residences was built inside of a former church at 1630 East 14th Avenue. The historic property has been converted into 48 dorm-style...
DENVER, CO
Only In Louisiana

Get Lost In The Enchanting Biedenharn Museum & Gardens In Louisiana

The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens is one of the most incredible hidden gems of Louisiana. Built in 1913, it served as the home of Joseph A. Biedenharn, who is credited with being the first person to bottle Coca-Cola. While he did not bottle it there (he bottled it in 1894 in his hometown of Vicksburg), […] The post Get Lost In The Enchanting Biedenharn Museum & Gardens In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
weeklyvillager.com

These Are Holly Days

Two Saturdays of premier holiday shopping return to The West Woods Nature Center this November 6 and 13 during Geauga Park District’s ever-popular Holly Days Artisan Boutique & Mistletoe Market!. Mark your calendars to browse one or both Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. A list of regional artisans...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
wayzata.org

Pull It Day

No gardening experience needed! The annual Pull It Day is back this year. This cleanup happens each fall and helps to prepare the City gardens for winter. Volunteers are needed from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23. If you feel comfortable gardening in groups, please sign up for this outdoor volunteer opportunity. Family/household groups are strongly encouraged.
WAYZATA, MN
cityofpriorlake.com

Election Day

Although this is not a General Election year, Prior Lake-Savage Area School district residents will be asked to vote on a Technology Levy funding request. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Polling locations are based on where you live, visit mnvotes.org to find...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
losangeleno.com

A Day in Frogtown

“For a space so fully surrounded by the city, a peacefulness reigns, only occasionally broken by cyclists coasting past, with phones blaring songs from disco-era Stones or a boombox pumping out norteño tunes. They linger on the ear before the burble of the river or the mournful brakes of a semi takes over.”
LIFESTYLE
wcrecord.com

Days Gone By

Luann Ringsak-Oldenburg of Grafton, submitted this photo of the Grafton 1948 flood that shows Ringsak Hardware, the only store that was open in town because it had three steps up to get into. It was located at 35 E. Sixth Street, now a parking lot. Photos for Days Gone By may be mailed to The Walsh County Record, 402 Hill […]
POLITICS

