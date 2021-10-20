ArborFest Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The North Miami Beach condo evacuated back in July was once again the scene of a protest. “From the second of July to now I cry every day because I want my home,” said 83-year-old Sonya. Sonya, a Holocaust survivor, for more than 25 years has called Crestview Towers home. But back in July, the condo was deemed unsafe. Now, for the last four months she’s been basically homeless. “I’m used to this my apartment, my bed, everything mine,” she said. “Now I stay with a friend there… then another friend take me.” On Tuesday, Sonya and other Crestview Towers residents...

