Alice challenges the Duke to a game of pool. Whoever wins gets to ask the other to do whatever they want. When Alice wins she asks the Duke to join her in going to a festival. The Duke wears a costume that is so thick it keeps anyone bumping into him safe. The Duke wants to genuinely express his feelings to Alice and not just offhandedly say them. He takes her out on a boat but things don’t go according to plan.

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO