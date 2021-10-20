Spend The Day With Samarria Brevard And Tre Williams

Barcelona’s Daniel Lebron has experienced a lot in his decades-long skate career and, as one would expect, he has a shitload of stories. He shares some intriguing tidbits in the latest episode of Pocket‘s ‘Followed’ series, in which filmer Dennis Ludwig spends morning, noon, and night with a pro skater on a typical pro skater day. They start off with a sesh at Paral-lel, play flamenco guitar, check out the beach, and then skate some more. All the while, Lebron is regaling you with stories. What a guy!
Last summer was an interesting time for filming skate videos in the city—not quite lockdown/masks… optional? Skaters all over seemed to be making up for lost time with a renewed energy to get as much footage in the bank as possible, because you never know what the hell is coming next. Well, in the case of New England and the Eastern Seaboard, there’s a gnarly storm a-brewin’ this week which is sure to cause flooding, property damage, and a lot of wet skatespots. If this is your neck of the woods, you best log those clips now and spend the upcoming rainy days editing.
A rising track-star-turned-bobsledder from the Garden State is taking on an Olympic challenge amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.Lauren Brzozowski of Wyckoff says she's been working toward her goal of becoming an Olympic athlete for "as long as she can remember."Brzozowski pursued an incredibly succe…
It’s official: Ace Pelka has boardslid his up into the pro ranks for Madness. He announced the news this morning via Instagram, and we couldn’t be happier for the curb wizard! Check out some of Pelka’s recent Berrics projects, below:
Nyjah Huston. Paul Rodriguez. Between them, these skaters have approximately 23,541 first place trophies—but only one of them was for BATB. In the latest ‘Death Blow’ presented by Liquid Death, you’ll find out everything you need to know about Saturday’s battle. Signed P-Rod and Nyjah decks are available now in The Canteen!
In a recent profile, Hypebeast spent some time getting to know the movers and shakers of Dubai’s booming skate scene. Karim Nassar, Maysam Faraj, and Wathek Allal shared some insight into how the community has grown in the past three decades, and since the publication first investigated the phenomenon. And Nassar believes that the emerging scene can only get better with time: “I hope [skateboarding] just gets cooler, weirder, bigger, and better. So long as you’re in love with it, it’ll love you back.”
Australian brand F.S.C., a 100% skater-owned and operated company, takes a different approach to skate commerce: The riders design the graphics, and they’re the ones who sell and even ship the decks out! That’s the kind of hands-on service you don’t really experience very much anymore, and it’s pretty sick to see a brand’s team take that much pride in their work (the acronym does stand for Fun Skateboard Collection, after all).
Germany's Denny Pham is back with another SkateDeluxe x Nike SB banger, filmed by Dan Schulz one-hundred-percent at night. The video, 'Night Shift', captures the nocturnal vibes in Berlin, and Madrid and Barcelona, Spain. Melika and Mobina Nazari join Pham and Alina Saytkhanova for the edit.
Amazon’s latest television series plays a satirical spin on streetwear culture.
“Fairfax,” an animated series dropping Friday, from creators Matt Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley, is about a group of middle schoolers living in California.
The comedy stars Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim and Jaboukie Young-White as four seventh-graders living in LA. Dale, voiced by Gisondo, is an Oregon transplant new to the area who knows nothing about sneakerheads or streetwear, but he quickly befriends Derica (Clemons), Truman (Young-White) and Benny (Kim), who teach him about the culture.
The fictional brand that everyone in the series fixates on is called...
Isabelle Pereira Nunes wins Wellness at the San Antonio Classic 2021. The event took place on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, and was a 2022 Mr. Olympia qualifier. New Wellness Division. In 2019, it was announced that the Wellness division would be coming to the IFBB Pro...
Ben Doster learned a painful, and public, lesson last week. The British fighter appeared in the co-main event of BFC1, where he took on Dagestani Umakhan Ibragimov. The fight only lasted five seconds and ended in one of the more brutal head kick KOs we’ve seen in recent MMA. However,...
Oregon continues to show up for its biggest opponents and has earned unanimous status as the No. 1 team in our latest SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings. The Ducks, who knocked off UCLA 34-31 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, secured all six votes from panelists who cover Pac-12 schools for the SI network of team sites. Oregon and UCLA were Nos. 1 and 2 in our rankings entering the matchup in Pasadena.
Oregon State had a touching gesture for Utah’s football team prior to Saturday’s game between the teams in Corvallis, Ore. The Beavers laid 22 roses down at the 22-yard line to help honor the late Aaron Lowe. Lowe was killed less than a month ago after being shot at a...
Skaters of a certain age will remember San Francisco‘s amazing Pier 7 spot—a hop, skip, and an ollie away from Embarcadero—and how the city broke everybody’s hearts by skate-stopping the manny pads and ledges. (The manny pads received a wooden deck makeover, instantly becoming your grill-fanatic uncle’s back porch.) Well, recently the spot was de-skate-stopped, presumably by a very handy team of skate history buff vigilantes, and local heads headed to the renewed spot in droves. Among the skaters revisiting the classic spot was longtime Berrics favorite Chico Brenes, and he was featured in a shockingly well-done piece for NBC Bay Area.
Sometimes the NBA season is about little more than getting a grip, appreciating the 82-game grind. Yet during the course of those games, it also can be as simple as getting a grip, quite literally, especially this season. With the NBA’s shift from Spalding to Wilson as the league’s official ball provider, it has meant a recalibration in a sport where touch can mean everything. No, this is not ...
DENVER – The University of Denver gymnastics team has unveiled its 2022 meet schedule, featuring five regular season home meets and the 2022 Big 12 Championship, which DU will host as the reigning Big 12 champion. 2022 DENVER GYMNASTICS SCHEDULE. January 9 vs. San Jose State. January 15 at Ohio...
