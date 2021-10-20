Spend The Day With Samarria Brevard And Tre Williams

Last summer was an interesting time for filming skate videos in the city—not quite lockdown/masks… optional? Skaters all over seemed to be making up for lost time with a renewed energy to get as much footage in the bank as possible, because you never know what the hell is coming next. Well, in the case of New England and the Eastern Seaboard, there’s a gnarly storm a-brewin’ this week which is sure to cause flooding, property damage, and a lot of wet skatespots. If this is your neck of the woods, you best log those clips now and spend the upcoming rainy days editing.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO