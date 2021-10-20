Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Tending to ankle injury

Brate brought in three of four targets for 26 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-22 win over the Eagles on Thursday night. The veteran tight end saw a boost from the one-catch effort he'd turned in against the Dolphins five days earlier, but he was still doubled up by position mate O.J. Howard in receptions despite seeing only five fewer snaps (44-49) than his teammate. Brate has been the steadier producer of the two players even when Rob Gronkowski (ribs) has been healthy, yet both figure to see their opportunities take a hit if the latter is able to suit up for the Week 7 home matchup against the Bears a week from Sunday.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO