Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Tending to ankle injury

Howard (ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice. While Greg Auman of The Athletic noted Howard was holding a helmet and didn't seem to be inhibited in the portion of the session open to the media, the Buccaneers officially put him down as a limited participant. That may just mean Howard didn't take part in any or all team drills, but in any case he's trending in the right direction in advance of Sunday's game versus the Bears. With Rob Gronkowski (ribs) still unable to practice, Howard and Cameron Brate are slated to handle tight end for a fourth consecutive contest this weekend, assuming Howard is available.
