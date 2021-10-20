CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Tending to ankle injury

 6 days ago

Howard didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury. Howard wasn't spotted during the portion...

NBC Sports

O.J. Howard has a big night, but still may not be back to 100 percent

Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard suffered a torn Achilles tendon against the Chargers last October. He made his official return to action in Week Two. In Week Six, he showed that he’s all the way back, or close to it, with six catches for 49 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles.
NFL
USA Today

WATCH: Tom Brady hits O.J. Howard for opening-drive TD vs. Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an early 7-0 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles, courtesy of Tom Brady and O.J. Howard. Brady capped off an impressive opening drive with a short touchdown toss to Howard, finding his tight end in the corner of the end zone. After a play-action fake, and a pretend block from Howard, the two connected on a perfect throw that barely arched over the outstretched hand of Eagles linebacker Ryan Kerrigan.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Was Thursday showcase game to trade O.J. Howard?

O.J. Howard finally flashed his talent in 2021 during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Was this a deliberate showcase game for the Buccaneers to attempt to trade the tight end?. The NFL trade deadline will be here before we know it, and...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Outpaced by Howard in win

Brate brought in three of four targets for 26 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-22 win over the Eagles on Thursday night. The veteran tight end saw a boost from the one-catch effort he'd turned in against the Dolphins five days earlier, but he was still doubled up by position mate O.J. Howard in receptions despite seeing only five fewer snaps (44-49) than his teammate. Brate has been the steadier producer of the two players even when Rob Gronkowski (ribs) has been healthy, yet both figure to see their opportunities take a hit if the latter is able to suit up for the Week 7 home matchup against the Bears a week from Sunday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Logs limited practice Thursday

Howard (ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice. While Greg Auman of The Athletic noted Howard was holding a helmet and didn't seem to be inhibited in the portion of the session open to the media, the Buccaneers officially put him down as a limited participant. That may just mean Howard didn't take part in any or all team drills, but in any case he's trending in the right direction in advance of Sunday's game versus the Bears. With Rob Gronkowski (ribs) still unable to practice, Howard and Cameron Brate are slated to handle tight end for a fourth consecutive contest this weekend, assuming Howard is available.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Listed on final report despite FP

Howard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, despite being a full practice participant Friday. The tight end took a step forward each day, going DNP-LP-FP on the injury report. Howard should be active for the 4:25 ET kickoff, but if not, Cameron Brate will get more playing time and targets. Meanwhile, Rob Gronkowski (ribs) still hasn't returned to practice.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
