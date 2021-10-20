Criminologist explains why the notebook found by police is important

London’s police force has apologized to the family of two murdered sisters, saying its initial response to the crime was “below the standard that it should have been.”The mother of the two women dismissed the apology Tuesday as too little, too late, saying the Metropolitan Police force had not taken responsibility for its “reprehensible” failings.Bibaa Henry 46, and Nicole Smallman 27, were stabbed to death as they celebrated a birthday in a London park in June 2020. An investigation by the Independent Office of Police Conduct found that the Metropolitan Police mishandled the initial missing persons reports...
