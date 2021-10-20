CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Criminologist explains why the notebook found by police is important

Corydon Times-Republican
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI announced they have...

www.corydontimes.com

The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Could Brian Laundrie’s notebook found by FBI explain what happened to him?

Following the FBI’s announcement that a notebook of Brian Laundrie’s has been found, criminologists suggest it could contain answers about what happened to his fiancé Gabby Petito.A number of items including a backpack and the notebook were located near human remains from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park by investigators on Wednesday. “Earlier today investigators found what appears to be human remains along with personal items, such as a backpack and notebook, belonging to Brian Laundrie,” said Tampa-based Special Agent Michael McPherson during a media conference taht afternoon, explaining: “These items were found in an area that up until recently...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Human Remains Found in Search for Brian Laundrie, Along with His Backpack, Notebook

Authorities searching a Florida park for Brian Laundrie have discovered human remains, along with a backpack and notebook belonging to the 23-year-old fugitive, PEOPLE confirms. Michael McPherson of FBI Tampa announced the news during a Wednesday press conference. He did not confirm whether the remains, found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental...
PUBLIC SAFETY
