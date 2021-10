U.S. consumers’ view of new marketing media and technology has grown more positive since COVID-19 began, but many worry about data collection. According to a new survey of consumers and marketers from the American Marketing Association-New York (AMA-NY) and conducted by Charney Research and Toluna, consumer sentiment about “martech” (marketing technology) has jumped since the uptick in e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic. Internet-connected smart speakers notched the biggest gains, up 68% in favorability to 74% from 44% in a similar 2019 study.

