The Denver Broncos started the season off on fire winning their first 3 games, since then...it's all gone downhill...FAST. I'm well aware and continuing to understand the significance of losing ALL four of your starting linebackers to injury which leaves massive holes in the defense when it comes to stopping the other team's running game and even some of the passing game as well. I get it...I respect it but there just seems to be more than that causing this swift decline.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO