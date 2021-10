Governor Holcomb says Indiana needs to keep “beating the drum” for COVID-19 vaccinations. Indiana is vaccinating about 53-hundred Hoosiers a day, the fewest since December, when the vaccine had been out for barely a week and was available only to health care workers and first responders. For the last three weeks, booster shots for those already vaccinated have outnumbered new vaccinations.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO