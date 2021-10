President Joe Biden plans to name Jessica Rosenworcel as permanent chair of the FCC, while he will nominate Gigi Sohn to fill a vacancy on the commission. Lobbyists and lawmakers have been buzzing for months over the delay in Biden’s decision over the commission, which has been deadlocked 2-2 between Republicans and Democrats since he came into office. Rosenworcel, who has been acting chair, will be the first woman to become permanent chair of the 87-year-old commission. Biden also nominated her for an additional term. Sohn, a longtime public interest advocate who served as counselor to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, who served during...

