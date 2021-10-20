UTEP Football Continues to Invite Top Local Prospects to Home Games
By Adrian Broaddus
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
7 days ago
If you’ve been to UTEP football games before the actual kickoff, you might notice groups that walk down on the field and soak in the scene of college football. Turns out, those groups are filled with the best local prospects in high school football, along with parents that get a chance...
The football game between UTEP and UTSA is still two weeks away, but this Twitter user is already stirring the pot between fans and people are loving it. UTEP football has had an amazing season and the Battle of Texas in Conference USA is getting plenty of exposure. UTEP moved the game time on November 6th from 2 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. so the game can be broadcast on ESPN2 per KROD. This was huge news for both UTEP and UTSA who both have been having pretty good seasons. The Miners are bowl eligible after just seven games and ticket sales for the game are pretty good for a game that's still weeks away.
What started out as a longshot may actually be a possibility. ESPN College GameDay will announce next Monday where they will be on Saturday, November 6th, and El Paso could be their landing spot. KVIA's Nate Ryan tweeted out on Tuesday that UTEP is one of 10 schools that are in the running to be selected for the show. In addition, Ryan and KTSM's Colin Deaver have both been vocal on air about lobbying for El Paso to host College GameDay.
UTEP football is 0-25-1 all-time in eastern time zone games. This has to be one of the most bizarre records that UTEP holds in any sport. The Miners are historically awful when it comes to traveling against teams in the eastern time zone. This week, the Miners (6-1, 3-0 C-USA) will get a chance to snap this streak when they face Florida Atlantic (4-3, 2-1) on Saturday with a 4 p.m. kickoff.
With the official news today that UTSA, North Texas, Rice, UAB, Charlotte, and FAU will all leave Conference USA for the American Athletic Conference beginning in the 2023-24 athletic season, what does that do to UTEP? The Miners suddenly find themselves in an eight-member C-USA, but that number could change if the Sun Belt decides to expand by two or four schools. Southern Miss could be on their way to the Sun Belt regardless, and the Golden Eagles would then take either Western Kentucky with them to the SBC in one scenario or Marshall and Old Dominion in another. That means C-USA would be left with either seven or, at worst, five schools once the smoke clears. Where does that leave the Miners? Here are the best scenarios we know at this point.
'90s band Tonic will perform during Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl halftime show, and tickets are on sale now. The Sun Bowl Association prepares for the end-of-year tradition of bringing together college football fans. For the second year, the association is teamed up with Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Speaking Rock Entertainment Center to bring in the '90s band Tonic to perform during the halftime show at the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
As the UTEP football team prepares for their biggest game of 2021 Saturday night, their opponents need no introduction. Louisiana Tech has been nearly unbeatable against the Miners over the years, and they have never lost to them as C-USA foes. In fact, LA Tech leads the all time series 14-2-1, and they currently hold an eight game win streak over the Miners. It has been 17 years since the last time UTEP defeated Louisiana Tech, during Mike Price's first season in El Paso. To make things even more interesting, the Miners have never beaten Skip Holtz as a head coach (East Carolina 2005-09, South Florida 2010-12, and La Tech 2013-present).
UTEP football head coach Dana Dimel, who is leading the Miners on a 5-1 start to the 2021 season, is the lowest-paid coach in all of Conference USA, according to USA Today. However, C-USA football coaches make between $746,000 and $1.9 million, which isn't a very significant pay gap. What is significant, though, is the starting salary for first-year coaches compared to a seasoned coach like Dimel. For example, Will Hall ($800,000 per year) and Charles Huff ($755,500) are making more as a first-year coach compared to Dimel, who is entering year four.
