You Can Stop Forcing Yourself to Socialize

Back in my teaching days, frequent interruptions posed one of the biggest challenges to getting my work done. When I went to work for myself—in the privacy of my home office–I thought I had put the problem of constant interruptions behind me, but I discovered an unpleasant truth: I had gotten into the bad habit of interrupting myself. I’d be reading a new piece of coaching research and click on a hyperlink in the article. That might lead me to three other articles and a quick check of email before I turned my attention back to the initial reading. Or I’d be in the middle of writing a blog post, and I’d see a new email notification pop up on my screen, so I’d toggle over to see if it was urgent. (Let’s face it; I’m a life coach, not an EMT. Few things are that urgent.) Worst of all, I’d think of an email I meant to send, interrupt my writing or reading, send the email and then compulsively check Facebook or LinkedIn. I realized that I was interrupting myself incessantly.

GOOGLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO