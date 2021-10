If Texas legislators required a fourth special session this year to do something important for the people of this state, we’d support it without question. In the absence of any real need for that, however, Gov. Greg Abbott is correct to say that a fourth return to Austin is not going to happen. And Abbott’s opinion on this matters because he is the only one who can call a special session of the Legislature — and set its agenda as well.

