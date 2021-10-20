CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

British Medical Association says ‘time is now’ for Covid plan B

By Nadeem Badshah
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gEhf_0cXVaRZm00
Nagpaul accused the government of taking ‘its foot off the brake’ and suggesting that life had returned to normal when the UK has more than 10 times the number of cases as France.

The British Medical Association has said the “time is now” for the government to enact plan B in England to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed by growing numbers of coronavirus cases.

The doctors’ trade union believes that not taking further action would constitute “wilful negligence” by ministers and a failure to learn the lessons from the report last week by the Commons health and science committees on the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Infections have been rising sharply since the start of October, but the government is resisting introducing the extra restrictions set out in its winter plan such as masks, vaccine passports and advice to work from home.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, the BMA’s council chair, said plan B was devised to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed. “As doctors working on the frontline, we can categorically say that time is now,” he added.

“By the health secretary’s own admission, we could soon see 100,000 cases a day, and we now have the same number of weekly Covid deaths as we had during March, when the country was in lockdown. It is therefore incredibly concerning that he is not willing to take immediate action to save lives and to protect the NHS.”

On Wednesday Sajid Javid rejected calls for plan B measures despite predicting that infections could reach unprecedented levels.

“Don’t get me wrong, there are huge pressures, especially in A&E, in primary care,” he said. “If we feel at any point it’s becoming unsustainable … we won’t hesitate to act.”

Nagpaul also accused the government of taking “its foot off the brake” and suggesting that life had returned to normal when the UK has more than 10 times the number of cases as France and almost four times as many deaths per million.

He added: “It is wilfully negligent of the Westminster government not to be taking any further action to reduce the spread of infection, such as mandatory mask wearing, physical distancing and ventilation requirements in high-risk settings, particularly indoor crowded spaces.

“These are measures that are the norm in many other nations. Only last week two select committees found the UK was an international outlier when it came to public health policy during this crisis.

“We are rapidly approaching a position where, yet again, the government is delaying for too long, and equivocating over taking action. This is the time to learn the lessons of the past and act fast, or else we will face far more extreme measures later.”

The NHS Confederation, which represents healthcare providers, urged the government on Tuesday to immediately press ahead with plan B for containing the virus or risk derailing efforts to tackle the backlog of 5 million patients.

Matthew Taylor, its chief executive, said Javid’s warnings of up to 100,000 cases a day emphasised the need for action to prevent the health service “stumbling into a crisis”. Taylor said: “We are right on the edge – and it is the middle of October. It would require an incredible amount of luck for us not to find ourselves in the midst of a profound crisis over the next three months.

“The government ought to not just announce that we’re moving to plan B, but it should be plan B plus. We should do what’s in plan B in terms of masks [and] working from home, but also we should try to achieve the kind of national mobilisation that we achieved in the first and second waves, where the public went out of their way to support and help the health service.”

Ministers should encourage the public to do their bit by using the NHS responsibly, looking out for neighbours, volunteering or even re-entering the healthcare workforce, Taylor added.

Javid said he had great respect for the NHS Confederation, but said he would not be moving to plan B “at this time”. He underlined the fact that ministers would be “staying vigilant, preparing for all eventualities”, however, and said that fresh restrictions might need to be imposed if people did not behave cautiously and the situation worsened.

Among the numerous criticisms in last week’s Commons report was that the UK’s preparation for a pandemic was far too focused on flu, and that ministers waited too long before imposing lockdown measures in March 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: Time for plan B to stop Covid winter crisis

Top story: ‘Early action can be less drastic action’. Hello, Warren Murray helping you start Wednesday bright, early and a step ahead. Ministers must urgently implement sweeping plan B winter measures or derail efforts to tackle the backlog of 5 million patients, the head of the NHS Confederation has warned. Infections have been rising sharply but the government is resisting introducing extra restrictions such as masks, vaccine passports and advice to work from home. Boris Johnson has said that if the government’s plan A – encouraging take-up of Covid booster and flu jabs – is not enough, it will roll out plan B. But Matthew Taylor, the confederation’s chief executive, said immediate action was required to prevent the NHS “stumbling into a crisis”.
WORLD
The Independent

Could we be facing a lockdown Christmas?

Several experts have warned that the UK could face a lockdown Christmas unless action is taken now to stem coronavirus cases. Here, the PA news agency looks at the evidence.– Is Christmas at risk?It depends on who you speak to. For some scientists, the case numbers for Covid-19 are already out of control, averaging around 40,000 new infections per day over the last seven days.When asymptomatic cases are taken into account, experts tend to agree the true figure could be around 100,000 per day or more.Most of these are being driven by children and younger adults, though Government scientists tend...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plan B#Covid#Nhs England#Nhs#Commons#Bma#A E#Westminster
Vice

Anti-Vax Influencer and Failed Politician Now Intubated in ICU for COVID

One of Canada’s most prominent COVID-conspiracy theorists and anti-lockdown activists is reportedly in the midst of a desperate battle with COVID-19 in an intensive care unit. Mark Friesen—a prominent People Party of Canada candidate—is fighting pneumonia he got as a result of COVID-19 and is currently intubated, according to several...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: What could a ‘Plan C’ involve?

Ministers are reportedly considering additional Covid measures that could amount to a “Plan C”, as England prepares for another winter during the Covid pandemic.While the government has so far resisted calls to implement new Covid measures, the health secretary has warned restrictions could return in England in the run-up to Christmas. According toThe Telegraph, Cabinet Office ministers are discussing proposals which could potentially form a “Plan C” involving even tougher measures than the existing “Plan B”. The newspaper reported this extra contigency plan could see a ban on household mixing. But Edward Argar, health minister, denied on Thursday there was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid plan A isn’t working – but Sajid Javid is in no rush to implement plan B

Winter is coming. Covid-19 infection rates are soaring. Hospitalisations and deaths are rising. But don’t worry. This time it’s different. Why’s it different?Well, just turn on the news and you’ll soon find out. All analysis of the subject tends to involve a jambalaya of the following mix of fact and opinion, into which you are cordially invited to jab your fork and take out whatever bit you fancy: it’s because the UK’s testing more than anyone else. It’s because vaccine immunity is waning. It’s because the data’s wrong, as deaths are not being marked correctly.There are currently 5,300 people in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Get ready for plan B now, scientists urge as hospital admissions in England at 8-month high

Start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic coronavirus measures, scientists on the Sage committee have told ministers – arguing that vaccine passports, home-working guidance and masks would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.As newly-published minutes from a meeting of the group last week revealed the scientists’ warning, politicians and health leaders across the country told The Independent that the government should act immediately in introducing its “Plan B” to prevent the NHS being further overwhelmed, with one urging Boris Johnson to “act now, rather than later”.It came as official figures showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Covid: Doctors call for Covid Plan B to start in England

An "unacceptable" level of Covid cases means ministers should trigger their Plan B for the pandemic in England, doctors say. The British Medical Association accused the government of being "wilfully negligent" for not reimposing Covid rules such as mandatory face masks. Daily UK infections have been above 40,000 for eight...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Making the Covid vaccine compulsory for NHS staff is not an easy choice – but it is the right one

The health secretary, Sajid Javid is “leaning towards” making vaccination against Covid-19 a condition of employment for NHS staff. Obviously any NHS staff who fall into the category clinically vulnerable and cannot take the vaccine even if they want to will have to be redeployed to less sensitive roles or just kept out of the way of high-risk patients, but there need be no other major exemptions. Indeed the rule should apply to agency staff and of course care homes, which Javid has already acted on.Saj the Jab also says he’ll be wearing a mask on Budget day, given...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Government will not implement coronavirus Plan B, Health Secretary says

The NHS Confederation has warned the UK risks ‘stumbling into a winter crisis’. The Government has no current plans to implement its Plan B for tackling coronavirus, the Health Secretary has said, adding that ministers do not believe the pressures on the NHS are unsustainable. In his first ever Downing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Labour demands government brings in Covid plan B restrictions now

Labour has called on Boris Johnson’s government to bring in its so-called “plan B” restrictions to tackle the surge in Covid cases.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said ministers must listen to scientific advisers asking for tougher curbs – including the mandatory wearing of masks in public places and a return to work-from-home guidance. “We think we should follow the science – if the scientists are saying work from home and masks, we should do that,” Ms Reeves said on The Andrew Marr Show.Asked if Labour was in favour of mandatory masks, work from home guidance and vaccination certification, the frontbencher...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid plan C has been discussed in government, top health official admits

A senior scientific adviser to Boris Johnson’s government has admitted that the idea of so-called ‘plan C’ restrictions has been discussed should the surge in Covid cases get worse.Ministers have denied reports that the government is preparing plan C curbs that would ban the mixing of households in England this winter if cases continued to rise.But Prof Lucy Chappell, chief scientific adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care, told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that further measures beyond plan B had been “proposed”.Asked by MPs if there was a plan C in government, Prof Chappell said: “It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

BMA says government is ‘wilfully negligent’ for ruling out Plan B despite Covid surge

The government is being “wilfully negligent” by not introducing measures to suppress the recent rise in coronavirus cases, the chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) has said.Dr Chaand Nagpaul made the comments after the health secretary ignored NHS leaders’ pleas for the implementation of ‘Plan B’, which could see the return of mandatory mask wearing in indoor spaces and the need to work from home where possible.Speaking at a No 10 press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Sajid Javid said the current pressure on the NHS was not “unsustainable”, noting that the contingency plan would only be introduced if hospitals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Are cases about to plummet without Plan B?

Rising Covid cases have been putting both the NHS and ministers under huge pressure. But could this be about to change - and change quite dramatically?. It is dangerous to read too much into a few days of data - especially given the way infection levels in the south-west of England have been skewed by the lab test failings. But the recent rise that has caused so much concern does appear to have slowed and maybe is starting to drop in England.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Time for Covid Plan B, Labour's Rachel Reeves says

Labour's Rachel Reeves says the government's "dither and delay" with reintroducing coronavirus restrictions "risks causing problems for the future". What the government calls Plan B would see face coverings becoming mandatory again, Covid passports and people being advised to work from home where possible. But while her party wants to...
WORLD
The Independent

Government has no target to trigger Covid Plan B, health minister says

Health minister Edward Argar has said the government is not setting a target to trigger the Covid Plan B in England. "I don't think it's sadly as simple as a sort of binary 'at this point, X changes to Y and therefore it needs to be triggered'," Mr Argar said during an appearance on BBC Breakfast on Thursday.
WORLD
The Independent

Covid Plan B: Prepare to bring in measures now, Sage advisers warn government

Senior scientific advisers to the government have told ministers to start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic Covid measures amid rising infections and hospitalisation rates, as local councils and authorities urged Downing Street to “act now, rather than later”.The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said, in a meeting last week, the reintroduction of mask-wearing, working from home guidance and vaccine certification – key components to the government’s ‘plan B’ – would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” further down the road.In minutes published on Friday, Sage said that advice to work from home is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HRmagazine.co.uk

What would a COVID Plan B mean for employers?

As it stands, Plan B, the government’s winter contingency COVID strategy, would make face coverings compulsory in some settings, grant powers to introduce vaccine passports and encourage people to work from home. The government is said to be considering an immediate move to these more serious restrictions, according to leaked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Minister says Covid deaths ‘very low’ and defends not implementing plan B measures

A government minister has defended not implementing the plan B contingency measures to stem the spread of Covid, claiming death rates were “still very low”.As cases topped 50,000 for the first time for three months, Gillian Keegan, a health and social care minister, also claimed the link between cases and deaths had been “broken” — despite government scientists repeatedly only going as far to say the link has been weakened.Asked why the government was not putting in place plan B — as ministers also warn cases could reach 100,000 per day — Ms Keegan told Sky News: “We’ve laid down...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

39K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy