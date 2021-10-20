CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to onions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is advising everyone to throw out unmarked onions due to a Salmonella outbreak. Fresh red, white and yellow onions imported to the U.S. from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc. have been linked to 652 reported illnesses in 37 states....

www.khq.com

