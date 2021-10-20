Julio Jones injury updates: The latest on Titans WR's Week 7 status

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones finally returned to action in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury.

However, he wasn’t able to make it through the game before re-injuring himself, which forced him to exit early sometime in the second half.

Before leaving, Jones had recorded a pair of catches for 59 yards, one of which was a ridiculous circus catch off the helmet of a Bills defender that went for 48 yards.

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t offer any semblance of an update really, only to say that the team would be taking it “day by day” with the veteran receiver.

Another week, another stint on Julio watch for Titans fans and fantasy managers alike.

Keep it locked in right here throughout the course of the week as we provide any and all updates related to the status of Jones ahead of Week 7 below (note: newest updates are at the top).

Oct. 20: Jones did not practice on Wednesday