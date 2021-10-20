CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Of Mice & Men Get Atmospheric on ‘Fighting Gravity,’ Announce ‘Echo Album’ + Aaron Pauley Talks EP Trilogy

By Joe DiVita
 8 days ago
Of Mice & Men have kept new music coming all throughout 2021 and now they've announced the Echo album alongside a music video for "Fighting Gravity," which finds the band opening up their sound to even more new areas. Vocalist and bassist Aaron Pauley also chatted with Loudwire about the new...

Of Mice And Men set December release for Echo album and drop single “Fighting Gravity”

Of Mice And Men have revealed December to be the release month of Echo, their brand new album. Today the band dropped “Fighting Gravity,” a new single from that album which will consist of the previously released, “Timeless” and “Bloom” EPs, along with the new and final “Ad Infinitum” EP. Watch the music video for “Fighting Gravity” below.
