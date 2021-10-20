CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans Week 7 injury report: Wednesday

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Esyl8_0cXVYELJ00

The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs have released their first injury report of the week ahead of their Week 7 matchup on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Earlier in the day, the Titans began the process of removing two of their players from their lengthy Injured Reserve list, as defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and center Daniel Munyer were designated to return.

This opens up the 21-day window for both players to begin practicing and be activated off the list.

Tennessee also added two players to their active roster with the signings of cornerback Greg Mabin and offensive tackle Bobby Hart. The Titans are short at both positions, and in particular at cornerback.

The biggest names we’re keeping an eye on this week is wide receiver Julio Jones and left tackle Taylor Lewan, both of whom exited the Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills early with injuries.

Now, a look at the injury reports for both teams.

Titans' injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4antuB_0cXVYELJ00
Syndication: The Tennessean
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMyCS_0cXVYELJ00

Chiefs' injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wr5xW_0cXVYELJ00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Irvin Said About Chiefs

NFL legend Michael Irvin made an interesting comment about the Kansas City Chiefs‘ struggles during Monday’s episode of First Take. Irvin believes the Chiefs’ dynasty with Patrick Mahomes is officially over. The issue with that comment is that NFL fans never considered Kansas City’s recent run a dynasty. The Chiefs...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Defense To Reportedly Get Major Boost On Sunday

It’s no secret that the defense of the Kansas City Chiefs has struggled through the first six weeks of the season. The unit hasn’t been able to give Patrick Mahomes and company much help causing last year’s AFC champs to get off to an underwhelming 3-3 start. Although the defense...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Message For Chiefs Fans

The NFL world can’t stop talking about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs because of their shocking 3-4 start to the 2021 season. Most recently, the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Mahomes completed just 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 206 yards with no touchdowns and one pick before he exited because of an injury.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarran Reed
Person
Anthony Hitchens
Person
Charvarius Ward
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Trey Smith
Person
Daniel Munyer
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Washington

The Kansas City Chiefs are have started off the season slow despite Super Bowl expectations. Even superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes has struggled to get going and has turned the ball over more than usual. With a 2-3 record, the Chiefs have a lot of work to do if they are going to make it back to the Super Bowl.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Injured Reserve#The Buffalo Bills
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs open as slight favorites for Week 7 game against Tennessee Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to win their second game in a row as they travel to play the Tennessee Titans in their Week 7 matchup. Kansas City has opened as 4-point favorites on the road, according to DraftKings sportsbook. The Chiefs were 6.5-point favorites against the Washington Football...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
ClutchPoints

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill gets promising injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Titans

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s nagging quad injury has been a concern for the Kansas City Chiefs as of late. Hill suffered the injury during the Chiefs’ Week 5 home loss against the Buffalo Bills. The veteran wideout was then held out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday of last week. He did go on to take part in last Friday’s practice, which played into the team’s decision to give him the green light to feature against the Washington Football Team in Week 6.
NFL
Kentucky New Era

Chiefs vs Titans Week 7 Preview | Titans All-Access

Mike Keith and Amie Wells look ahead to Monday's Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in this week's edition of ’Titans All-Access.'. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy