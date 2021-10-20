Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans Week 7 injury report: Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs have released their first injury report of the week ahead of their Week 7 matchup on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Earlier in the day, the Titans began the process of removing two of their players from their lengthy Injured Reserve list, as defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and center Daniel Munyer were designated to return.

This opens up the 21-day window for both players to begin practicing and be activated off the list.

Tennessee also added two players to their active roster with the signings of cornerback Greg Mabin and offensive tackle Bobby Hart. The Titans are short at both positions, and in particular at cornerback.

The biggest names we’re keeping an eye on this week is wide receiver Julio Jones and left tackle Taylor Lewan, both of whom exited the Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills early with injuries.

Now, a look at the injury reports for both teams.

Titans' injury report

Syndication: The Tennessean

Chiefs' injury report