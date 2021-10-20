CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks claim QB Jacob Eason off waivers from Colts

By Tim Weaver
 6 days ago
These Seahawks under Pete Carroll love their Huskies. Seattle has claimed former Washington quarterback Jacob Eason off waivers from the Colts.

Eason played two years at Georgia before transferring to Washington, where he had a solid 2019 season. The Colts picked him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He saw no action as a rookie and only threw five passes this year with Carson Wentz out, one of which was an interception.

With Russell Wilson currently on the injured reserve list, the pecking order at QB is Geno Smith first followed by Jake Luton, then Eason, then Danny Etling.

