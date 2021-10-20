CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Activewear: From Budget to Luxury, 7 Brands You Can’t Miss

Bismarck Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. When your workouts are tough, you need durable and performance-ready activewear that doesn’t...

bismarcktribune.com

Comments / 0

Cosmopolitan

You Def Need Everything From Nordstrom Rack's Activewear Sale

Secret's out: My closet is 95 percent athleisure 'fits. There's just something about activewear that always manages to draw me in. Maybe it's the thrill of seeing if I can recreate my dad's iconic attire (as seen at my middle school soccer games, obvs). Or, it could just be the fact that I like anything with a waistband. Either way, it's become wildly apparent that I have a slight—okay, full—obsession with adding activewear to my wardrobe. Thus, leaving me on my never-ending quest to find the perfect pair of leggings, oversized hoodies, bike shorts, and anything that helps me live out my athleisure dreams.
SOCCER
Well+Good

New Balance Is Quietly Making Some of the Best Activewear Around—Don’t Miss Out on It

New Balance is crushing it. Between the collab with Olympian and World-Record-breaking athlete Sydney McLaughlin, teaming up with Bala to release a line of limited-edition workout essentials, and sponsoring the 50th Anniversary New York City marathon, the brand continues to steadily launch well-thought-out performance wear and streetwear. And because I'm running the lacing up for 26.2 with the New Balance team, this year, I've gotten to test out much of the latest and greatest from the brand. I can definitively say: You should get in on what they're doing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wmagazine.com

Luar’s Raul Lopez Created a Luxury Bag for People Who Can’t Afford Luxury Bags

After waiting out much of the pandemic in the Cayman Islands, the Williamsburg, Brooklyn-based designer Raul Lopez and his indie brand, Luar, re-entered the fashion space last month with a flourish. He started off his reintroduction with a show at New York Fashion Week—his first in three seasons—showing off modern takes on ‘80s suiting, wide-shoulders, pinstripes, and leather chest straps. The star of the show, however, was arguably a little bag carried by a handful of the models, one that melds ‘80s structure with ‘60s mod, with a sturdy round handle offset by a boxy base. The bag in question has been dubbed the “Ana” by Lopez, named after many important women in his life. It has been seen on the arms of Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan, so it’s no surprise that when the bag finally dropped for consumer purchase earlier this month, it sold out in just two and a half hours. “It felt like Y2K, when everyone thought the world was going to end,” Lopez told W about the drop. Below, the designer gets into his inspiration behind the bag, his decision to flee NYC during the pandemic, and why he felt like he owed it to the city to eventually come back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Who What Wear

9 Affordable Activewear Brands You Need to Know About

Who doesn't love to save a few bucks? I know I love a deal! And when it comes to activewear, I'm all about balancing the splurge-y items and the more affordable options. While I love my $100 leggings because they fit me just right and make me feel good during workouts, I equally love the ones in my closet that cost less than $50 because they're trusty and get the job done. Since I work out five to six days a week (and don't do laundry every day, or even every week sometimes), I need to have quite a few pairs of leggings in rotation, and let's just say that my budget doesn't really allow me to have my whole wardrobe consist of pricey activewear. So it really helps my wallet to mix and match.
APPAREL
Parade

25 Best Sephora Holiday Gift Sets That You Shouldn't Miss Out On

For the holidays, Sephora makes it easy for you to pick a great gift for your friends, wife, sister, teen, mom, really anyone—thanks to their fan-favorite Sephora gift sets and beauty advent calendars. In 2021, Sephora is really stepping up its game, offering many gift sets with their top trending products. So we pulled together the 25 best Sephora gift sets for 2021 to help you narrow down your holiday shopping list.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This Luxe Rug Company Is Having a Rare Sale You Can’t Afford to Miss

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Looking for a truly unique rug to upgrade your space without breaking the bank? Take a trip to Revival Rugs and save some dough on ALL the rugs they have to offer. The luxury rug brand’s anniversary sale is in full swing, and prices have been slashed for furniture, pillows, home accessories, and, of course, their gorgeous rugs! Whether you’re looking for a rug that’s washable or a rug that’s one of a kind, there’s a little something for everyone. The big sale won’t last for long, and this is certainly one you don’t want to miss. Take a look at a few of our favorites below and visit Revival Rugs to see the full selection.
SHOPPING
Sourcing Journal

Spanx Sees Growth Opportunities in Denim

Denim will be a key category in Spanx’s expansion following Blackstone’s ownership in the now $1.2 billion shapewear empire. In an interview on CNBC’s “Squawkbox,” Spanx founder Sarah Blakely, who retains a “significant” equity stake and will become the company’s executive chairwoman in the deal, said female consumers for years have asked for Spanx’s technology to revolutionize everyday clothes. “What I’m excited about [for] the brand, is that the magic we created inside Spanx and how we kind of defined a category and revolutionized it, we’re now doing in apparel and active,” she said, dressed in Spanx flare jeans. “I get excited about...
APPAREL
TravelDailyNews.com

LTI announces the world’s best luxury hotel brands 2021

LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence - has taken the past 12 months to apply the perfect assessment process: a rigorously defined algorithm that measures the performance and values of luxury hotel brands. This year, our algorithm has 131 touch points relevant to the luxury hotel sector. Each has its own...
INDUSTRY
SPY

Jackery Is Celebrating 9 Years of Power With a 15% Off Sale You Can’t Miss Out On

Yeah, you read that right. Jackery is holding a 15% off sale from now until Wednesday (10/18-10/20) on every product sitewide to celebrate 9 whole years of power. Buy: Jackery Prices Vary You might be thinking that 15% isn’t a ton, but when it comes to Jackery, it absolutely is. Jackery has a number of heavily-priced products that will likely burn a hole in your wallet, but the hole is completely worth it. Now that everything is 15% off, you need to take advantage and snag everything you’ve ever wanted from Jackery now before it’s full-priced again. We’ve fallen in love with Jackery...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Slim-Fit T-Shirts Should Form the Core of Any Casual Closet

Slim-fit t-shirts are arguably the core essential piece of clothing. Not only do slim-fit t-shirts look great underneath the coolest flannel in your closet and atop your most comfortable pair of jeans, but they can stand alone in any outfit for a flattering, casual look. With their versatility and utility in a million different outfits, multiple slim-fit t-shirts make for some of the best men’s t-shirts on the planet. So, if you don’t have a couple in your wardrobe, you’re really missing out. But there are a lot of slim-fit t-shirts to choose from out there. We’ve worn so many of...
APPAREL
jacquelynclark.com

A Luxury Home Tour You Don’t Want to Miss

Design: Nicole Davis Interiors | Photos: Stoffer Photography. To me, interior design magic happens at that perfect intersection between luxury and approachability. Where everything has been carefully curated to not only look good, but – even more importantly – feel good too. Where art is inspiring, fires are roaring, fabrics feel sumptuous against your skin, and kitchens smell like cinnamon, spice, and everything nice. I can tell you firsthand that it’s not an easy feat, and I have so much appreciation for my colleagues who accomplish it seemingly effortlessly. People like Nicole Davis, who’s the mastermind behind this luxury home tour – and so many others. This is a particularly good one, and I encourage you to take a deep dive. Enjoy!
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s Christmas treats from Cult Beauty, Glossybox and more

With just weeks to go until Christmas, we’re making sure that we’re more organised than ever for 2021.One of the best parts of the festive season is the advent calendars and, while we’ll always have a soft spot for the chocolate versions, it’s the beauty ones that have us hooked.Every year, many of the biggest beauty brands and retailers kick off Christmas with a luxurious advent calendar filled with mini, travel-size and full-size products and indulgent treats across skincare, make-up, fragrance and hair.The likes of Liberty, Charlotte Tilbury, Lush, Asos and Next all have their own, and in recent years...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
RETAIL
moneysavingmom.com

Macy’s: 3-Piece Comforter Sets only $19.99 (Reg. $80!)

Need a new comforter? Macy’s has these 3-Piece Comforter Sets for under $20 right now!. Right now, Macy’s has 3-Piece Comforter Sets for only $19.99 (regularly $80)!. There are lots of styles and colors to choose from. Shipping is free on orders over $25. Thanks, Free Stuff Finder!
SHOPPING

