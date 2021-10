KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An American flag's 62-day journey that began in New York City on September 11 made its way through Knoxville Tuesday with the help of a local veteran. You might have seen U.S. Army National Guard veteran Nathan Smith carrying Old Glory through the city. He traveled 18 miles through the city with the American flag before handing it off to the next person that would take it to Maryville as part of the Old Glory Relay.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO