WORCESTER — Sunday night's game against Xaverian at Polar Park quickly turned from memory making to heartbreaking for St. John's. Trailing, 21-10, late in the fourth quarter, the Pioneers staged a furious rally, getting a huge stop at their own goal line, a long touchdown pass from Ryan Miller to Keith Sarkodieh and then an interception from Sarkodieh to give St. John's life with just under three minutes to play and the ball at their own 30-yard line down by five points.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO