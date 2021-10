PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man is charged with murder after killing a man and injuring a Lincoln High School student just blocks from the school. Philadelphia police said Aaron Scott was charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, and more. A 66-year-old man, identified as Jeffrey Carter, died after being shot in the head. He was driving through the area when he was shot. The other victim, a 16-year-old student, is in critical condition. The shooting happened Monday around 2:48 p.m. in the 3300 block of Ryan Avenue, outside of a pizza shop near Lincoln High School. Police said a fight including several...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO