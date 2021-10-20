Jury Deliberations Underway In Sexual Assault Trial Of Former Restaurant Owner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Stacey Hayes, the suspect accused of killing a Jefferson University Hospital nursing assistant and shooting two Philadelphia police officers, has been found unfit to stand trial, according to the district attorney’s office. Hayes’ criminal case has been paused. Police rushed to Jefferson University Hospital on Monday, Oct. 4, where police say Hayes was wearing scrubs and walked in, went up to the ninth floor and shot and killed fellow nursing assistant Anrae James. The suspect was wearing body armor and armed with multiple weapons, including an AR-15, according to officials. Just after the shooting, officers say Hayes drove off in a U-Haul truck. Police were then called to Parkside in West Philadelphia, where they found a man waving a large gun. That’s when a shootout happened between the gunman and police in a wooded area near School of The Future on the 4000 block of Parkside Avenue. Police shot Hayes twice but not before he injured two officers. In a statement, the hospital called the incident a planned act of violence that enforcement measures would not have prevented, but acknowledged that “deficiencies and human error played a part in delaying our emergency communications.”

