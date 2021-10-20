CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Jury Deliberations Underway In Sexual Assault Trial Of Former Restaurant Owner

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The jury is deliberating the fate of Adnan Pehlivan, the former restaurant owner accused of following a young woman home from a bar and assaulting her at her apartment. Closing arguments took place Monday and...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

CBS Philly

Accused Jefferson University Hospital Shooter Stacey Hayes Found Unfit To Stand Trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Stacey Hayes, the suspect accused of killing a Jefferson University Hospital nursing assistant and shooting two Philadelphia police officers, has been found unfit to stand trial, according to the district attorney’s office. Hayes’ criminal case has been paused. Police rushed to Jefferson University Hospital on Monday, Oct. 4, where police say Hayes was wearing scrubs and walked in, went up to the ninth floor and shot and killed fellow nursing assistant Anrae James. The suspect was wearing body armor and armed with multiple weapons, including an AR-15, according to officials. Just after the shooting, officers say Hayes drove off in a U-Haul truck. Police were then called to Parkside in West Philadelphia, where they found a man waving a large gun. That’s when a shootout happened between the gunman and police in a wooded area near School of The Future on the 4000 block of Parkside Avenue. Police shot Hayes twice but not before he injured two officers. In a statement, the hospital called the incident a planned act of violence that enforcement measures would not have prevented, but acknowledged that “deficiencies and human error played a part in delaying our emergency communications.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

17-Year-Old Charged With Homicide In Connection To Deadly Penn Hills Shooting In 2020

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A 17-year-old has been charged with homicide in connection to a deadly shooting in Penn Hills last December. The Allegheny County Police Department announced Monday that Timothy Whitfield Jr. has been charged with homicide, robbery, criminal conspiracy and firearms violations related to a shooting on Dec. 15, 2020, that killed 16-year-old Jafar Brooks, a Central Catholic High School student. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) Police were called that night to the Leechburg Garden Apartments, where Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene. KDKA spoke with neighbors previously who said they heard at least six gunshots. Whitfield is currently in a youth detention center in Morgantown, Pennsylvania. He will be transferred to the Allegheny County Jail, police say.
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Sentenced To Life In Prison After Being Convicted Of First-Degree Murder In South Side Bar Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who was recently convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting on the South Side will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Earlier this year, Kolbrin Holyfield was convicted of first degree murder for the shooting death of Dahrique Smith at the Rowdy Buck bar on East Carson Street in May 2017. (Photo Credit: Bryce Lutz/KDKA) After the shooting, the Rowdy Bar reopened as Trixie’s Bar and Game Room. On Tuesday, Judge Beth Lazzara sentenced Holyfield to life in prison without the chance for parole.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Saginaw News

Jury deliberating in trial of Saginaw man accused of killing Bay City man in botched marijuana robbery

BAY CITY, MI — The fate of a Saginaw man accused of killing a Bay City man in a marijuana burglary gone wrong is in the hands of a jury. Attorneys in the trial of Brandon M. Dupuis presented their closing arguments to the nine-woman, five-man jury the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 14. Dupuis, 29, is charged with 12 counts stemming from the 2019 homicide of 39-year-old Tyler R. Gruber: single counts of open murder, first-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm, first-degree home invasion, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit home invasion, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, plus five counts of felony firearm. The murder and armed robbery charges are life offenses.
BAY CITY, MI
#Sexual Intercourse#Deliberations#Stalking#Simple Assault#Kdka
arcamax.com

Jury selection underway in trial of 3 men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

Prosecutors and defense attorneys Monday began questioning the first group of 20 prospective jurors for a high-profile trial of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man whose 2020 caught-on-video shooting in Georgia helped fuel a wave of protests against systemic racism. The session began shortly...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
The Eagle-Tribune

Jury begins deliberations in trial of Carlos Rivera

HAVERHILL — A jury has been charged with deciding if Carlos Rivera is guilty of shooting Jeffrey Larkin of Haverhill to death on the night of May 6, 2018, on Grand Avenue, just north of downtown. Following closing arguments by the prosecution and defense, Judge Janice Howe gave instructions to...
HAVERHILL, MA
douglasnow.com

Larue Sheffield trial begins this week, jury selection underway

Jury selection in the Larue Sheffield trial has begun. Sheffield is accused of the murder of his wife, Edith Sheffield, who was killed in a house fire that took place on Jan. 18, 2013. Edith Sheffield’s body was found in the home the following day during the investigation of the fire. Officers determined that Edith had been shot with a shotgun before the fire erupted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Arizona Daily Sun

Jury deliberations underway in Doney Park murder case

The case against a Doney Park man accused of violently stabbing his wife and leaving her to bleed out in a neighbor's lawn has been sent to a Coconino County Superior Court jury for deliberation. Timothy Duran, 41, is accused of killing his wife, Crystal Morgan, 35, by stabbing her...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man Breaks Into Fineview Apartment, Threatens Woman With Gun

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in custody after an early morning home invasion in the Fineview neighborhood. Just before 1 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Belleau Drive in Fineview for reports of a home invasion. According to police, a man broke a window to an apartment, and once inside the apartment, he threatened a woman with a gun. The man fled the scene but was later arrested by police. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
fox5atlanta.com

Jury deliberations to continue in Georgia stun-gun death trial

ATLANTA - Jury deliberations are scheduled to continue Monday after jurors couldn’t reach a verdict Friday in the trial of three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies accused of murdering a man during a 2017 arrest when they shocked him with stun guns. Prosecutors renewed their claims that Copeland, Howell and Scott,...
GEORGIA STATE

