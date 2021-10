Spectacular four-bedroom home within walking distance to all of Plymouth’s amenities! Old charm meets modern comforts in this four bed, 1.5 bath home on .23 acres. Enter the front door into the large foyer with open staircase to the 2nd level. Head to the light-filled living room that’s open to the huge dining room with gorgeous woodwork. The kitchen is a convenient and functional space and has a Pella patio door to the oversized deck with views to the deep backyard and two car garage. Large upper level with four bedrooms, full bathroom and a bonus, walk-up attic with great storage. Lower level offers a finished family room, toilet, shower, storage, and laundry area. Windows have a transferable lifetime warranty and roof and gutters (5”!) were done in 2011. So much to see here!

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO