Russia put Navalny’s ally Sobol on wanted list -reports

The daily number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia hit another high Tuesday amid a surge in infections that forced the Kremlin to order most Russians to stay off work starting this week.The national coronavirus task force reported 1,106 deaths in 24 hours, the most since the start of the pandemic. The number brought the country's pandemic death toll to 232,775, Europe's biggest by far. Russia registered 36,446 new daily coronavirus cases, slightly fewer compared to the past few days.In a move intended to stem the spread of the virus, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period between...
