Russia put Navalny’s ally Sobol on wanted list -reports

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian police have declared Lyubov Sobol, a prominent ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, as wanted, according to various media reports on Wednesday, which cited the police’s wanted list....

raventribune.com

Ukraine joins alliance: Russia threatens NATO with consequences

Russia threatens repercussions if Ukraine joins NATO Federal Defense Minister Gromb-Karenbauer spoke in support of the crackdown on Moscow. Russia threatens NATO with repercussions if the military alliance takes further action to persuade Ukraine. Undersecretary of State Andrzej Rudenko responded with threatening statements from US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin. But Rudenko opened up about how Russia would react.
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

US turned standard procedure of issuing visas into 'real hell': Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow [Russia], October 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has turned the standard technical procedure for issuing visas into "real hell" in violation of its own ideals of freedom, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday, commenting on Washington's decision to include Russians into the category of "homeless nationalities.""Mockery on the verge of sadism" is how the spokeswoman described the US Department of State's decision to include Russian citizens applying for an American visa to the Homeless Nationalities category. "Homeless" applicants are those referred to neighboring countries when their own state does not have a US consular mission, or the political situation there is so unstable that it does not allow American diplomats to process visa applications.
IMMIGRATION
Lyubov Sobol
Alexei Navalny
Reuters

NATO agrees master plan to deter growing Russian threat

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - NATO defence ministers agreed a new master plan on Thursday to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts, reaffirming the alliance's core goal of deterring Moscow despite a growing focus on China. The confidential strategy aims to prepare for any simultaneous attack in...
MILITARY
AFP

Russia puts torture video whistleblower on wanted list

Russia on Saturday placed a former prison inmate who leaked harrowing videos of rape and torture inside a Russian prison on a wanted list.  - 'Serious mistakes' - Russia's vast prison system has long been an arena of torture and sexual violence inflicted on inmates, monitors say, but the videos have cast new light on such abuses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Foreign Policy

Scientists Want Out of Russia

The Russian government recently announced an ambitious project: convincing half a million emigrants to return to Russia by 2030. For those familiar with lavishly funded projects such as this one, it is clear that it’s yet another financial opportunity for Russia’s spectacularly corrupt elite to utilize a chunk of the state budget.
POLITICS
Europe
Russia
101 WIXX

Russia’s reports record-high daily COVID-19 infections

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reported 34,303 cases of new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, a record-high number since the start of the pandemic, data from the state coronavirus task force showed on Sunday. It also reported 997 deaths from the disease, five fewer than the daily record-high of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Russia Can Not Be Forced to Respect Navalny's EU Rights Prize Win, Says Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday said Russia could not be forced to respect the European Parliament's decision to award an annual human rights prize to jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The European Parliament on Wednesday awarded Navalny the prize, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, for his efforts...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia's coronavirus deaths mark another high

The daily number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia hit another high Tuesday amid a surge in infections that forced the Kremlin to order most Russians to stay off work starting this week.The national coronavirus task force reported 1,106 deaths in 24 hours, the most since the start of the pandemic. The number brought the country's pandemic death toll to 232,775, Europe's biggest by far. Russia registered 36,446 new daily coronavirus cases, slightly fewer compared to the past few days.In a move intended to stem the spread of the virus, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period between...
PUBLIC HEALTH
q957.com

NATO not ready for equal dialogue with Moscow – Russian defence chief

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s defence minister accused NATO on Saturday of gradually gathering forces near Russia’s borders and being unwilling to discuss European security with Moscow on equal terms, Interfax news agency reported. Shoigu’s comments were the latest sign of mounting tension between Russia and NATO after defence ministers from...
POLITICS
q957.com

Kremlin says Turkish drones risk destabilising situation in east Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Wednesday that its fears about Turkey’s decision to sell strike drones to Ukraine were being realised and that the Turkish drones risked destabilising the situation in eastern Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting on the deployment by Ukrainian government forces of a...
MILITARY
The Independent

Moldova turns to Poland for gas amid tensions with Russia

The Republic of Moldova has turned to a non-Russian natural gas supplier for the first time as the former Soviet republic seeks to avert a looming gas shortage this winter after failing to renew a long-term supply contract with Moscow.On Tuesday, Moldova received a million cubic meters of gas from Poland in a move aimed at diversifying its energy supply following years of strong Russian influence over the small nation of 3.5 million people.Moldovan President Maia Sandu posted online on Wednesday that the European Commission has pledged €60 million ($70 million) to help the country with its gas crisis....
ENERGY INDUSTRY

