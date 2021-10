NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Medical Freedom Rally is being held at the Lincoln County Courthouse on Saturday, October 16, from noon to 4 p.m. While the rally was planned prior to the announcement to Union Pacific Railroad employees that they would be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine by December 8 or be disqualified for employment due to medical reasoning, the rally is adjusting to include the “plight of the railroaders,” according to organizer Brenda Fourtner of North Platte.

