“It’s Not Just A Thappad” – Rennu’s Story – Chai With Sahelis: A Desi Dost Project

Heather Locklear (pictured top left) makes a welcome return to Lifetime this weekend in the heartfelt story Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story. The movie depicts the changes in Kristine Carlson's life after her husband, Dr. Richard Carlson (the famed author of the book of the same name), suddenly passed away in 2006. Left to pick up the pieces, Carlson (top right) has no other choice than to live by her husband's words and put on a brave face for the public. However, when she's asked to continue his legacy and become the face and the new voice of the brand, navigating the pressures involved tests her limits. For everyone involved in the project, all of whom had a copy of the book at some point, it was a labor of love. "Oprah said that she put it on her night table," Locklear said while recently promoting the movie. "I had it in my bathroom because that's where we don't sweat the small stuff, according to my boyfriend.

