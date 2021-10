Callie Crossley On Why The Passing Of Secretary of State Colin Powell Felt So Personal. I’m grieving as though I’ve lost someone in my family. I was watching CBS This Morning last week when Gayle King interrupted the show’s planned program with the breaking news that former Secretary of State Colin Powell, the first African American to serve in that role, had died. I never met him personally, but I regarded him with the respect accorded to elders in the family.

