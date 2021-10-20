CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saline County, KS

Saline County: two additional deaths, 58 new COVID-19 cases

Salina Post
Salina Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following is the Saline County Health Department COVID-19 update for Wednesday. ●Two additional members of our community have lost their lives to COVID-19 since our last update on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths of Saline County residents to 157. ●There have been 58 new cases of COVID-19...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Clean Water Saline County grant apps now being accepted

Applications are now being accepted for water and wastewater grants, as part of the $500,000 set aside for clean water infrastructure under the American Rescue Plan Act framework adopted by the Saline County Commission. These grants, in amounts up to $50,000 each, are intended to help local water and wastewater...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Public COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday at K-State Salina

If you need to get a COVID-19 vaccination or a booster, you can do so at a clinic Tuesday in Salina. Salina Family Healthcare Center is conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday in the College Center at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, 2310 Centennial Road. Look for the yard signs outside. The clinic is open to the public.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

County commission to consider employment matters, bid awards

Employment matters, bid awards, updates, and an executive session are among the items on the Saline County Commission agenda for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
SALINE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saline County, KS
Coronavirus
County
Saline County, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
Saline County, KS
Government
Saline County, KS
Health
Salina Post

Kansas inmates wait months for mental health treatment

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Inmates with mental health issues are waiting months to get the medication and treatment they need to be deemed competent to assist in their own defense because a state hospital is so overtaxed. Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister said the situation is so bad that the...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Abilene's Memorial Health System welcomes new surgeon

ABILENE - Memorial Health System (MHS) the hiring of a general surgeon: Christopher Young, M.D. Young attended the University of Sydney where he received his M.B.B.S. (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) in 1987. From 1997 to 1999, Young completed a fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio. During this time his son was born, which ultimately played a part in their family’s return to the states all these years later. In 2006, Young earned his M.S. (Master of Surgery), also from the University of Sydney. Over the last 30 years, Young has gained an extensive list of accomplishments to include active roles in surgical education, research, and administration. He has authored more than 100 publications in peer-reviewed journals, and his textbook, “Examination Medicine: A Guide to Passing the FRACS Examination in General Surgery” is widely used among the surgical trainees.
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

State reports death of 32-year-old Kansas inmate

TOPEKA, Kansas. – Lansing Correctional Facility resident Lawrence A. Brown, Jr., died Friday after being transported to St. John’s Hospital, in Leavenworth where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, but...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Webpage#Covid#Vaccines Gov
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 25

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Darby, Craig Cassanova; 56; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Assault. Criminal trespass;...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Hearing for proposed assisted living facility bonds among city agenda items

Bonds, a public hearing, tennis courts, road improvements, and an executive session are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

One hospitalized after fire damages two Kansas homes

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Eight people in two separate homes escaped safely after a fire early Monday in Topeka. One was later taken to the hospital. Just before 2a.m. fire crews responded to a house fire at 218 SW Topeka Blvd. in Topeka, according to Public Education Officer Alan Stahl. As they arrived,...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Saline County closing part of Lockard Road for drainage work

The Saline County Road and Bridge Department has announced the closing of part of Lockard Road for drainage work. Lockard Road between N. Muir Road and N. Lightville Road will be closed to through traffic beginning Tuesday for replacement of a cross-road drainage structure. The road will be closed approximately two months.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Salina Post

2 dead after 2 violent accidents in NW Kansas

ELLIS COUNTY—Two people included a northwest Kansas man died in two separate accidents early Sunday in northwest Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that just after 3a.m. in Ellis County, a 2014 Hyundai Sonata driven by Dalton Charles Hall, 20, Savoy, Illinois, was westbound on 8th Street in Hays at a high rate of speed.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy