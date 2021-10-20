Saline County: two additional deaths, 58 new COVID-19 cases

ABILENE - Memorial Health System (MHS) the hiring of a general surgeon: Christopher Young, M.D. Young attended the University of Sydney where he received his M.B.B.S. (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) in 1987. From 1997 to 1999, Young completed a fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio. During this time his son was born, which ultimately played a part in their family’s return to the states all these years later. In 2006, Young earned his M.S. (Master of Surgery), also from the University of Sydney. Over the last 30 years, Young has gained an extensive list of accomplishments to include active roles in surgical education, research, and administration. He has authored more than 100 publications in peer-reviewed journals, and his textbook, “Examination Medicine: A Guide to Passing the FRACS Examination in General Surgery” is widely used among the surgical trainees.

ABILENE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO