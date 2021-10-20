The Blue And Gold Gala Is Finally Here! See You Friday Bozeman

If you are looking for a place to get all dolled up and dance like there is no tomorrow, then I have just the place for you! Inside the Bozeman Hotel, you will find Club Zebra. This is not your ordinary spot that has music on a jukebox and you dance just at your table. No sir. It is lit with neon lights, a DJ or live music, and some delicious drinks. Don't you worry though, they still have your Coors Light and other domestic favorites. Club Zebra is a place to let your hair down and let loose. Offering a weekly schedule with dance lessons and special themed nights you will find all genres of music to dance to. Latin, EDM, and Rock N' Roll are just some of these specifically themed nights.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO