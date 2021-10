COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $25.6 million. The company, based in Columbus, Ohio, said it had earnings of $8.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $6.41 per share. The investment company posted revenue of $55.1 million...

