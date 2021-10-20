CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

6 Things That Just Got More Expensive

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 days ago

Don’t call it a rebound — while the economy has definitely bounced back since its lowest point in the pandemic, lingering effects are driving up the price of many items, from everyday products such as food and appliances, to things you may be planning to buy in the future, such as televisions and cars.

Find Out: How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?
Shopping: 24 Ways To Make Money Off Your Shopping

A number of factors are contributing to the steep rise in consumer prices: supply chain delays and shortages, worker shortages, rising inflation and stagnant wages, to name a few, are the perfect storm for high prices without relief. Here we look at some of the most popular consumer items you can expect to pay more for now and in the coming months.

Last updated: Oct. 20, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25IJml_0cXVPaJi00

Appliances

Perhaps it’s all the time we’ve spent indoors that is making many people take a look at their homes and decide they’re ready for an upgrade on appliances. Whatever the reason, demand for appliances has gone up, but supply has not been able to keep up, according to Designer Appliances. President and co-founder of Designer Appliances, Metin Ozkuzey, stated on their blog that the increase of 10% in wholesale costs is about three times the usual increase.

“By comparison, from one year to the next, that increase has historically been closer to 3%,” he said.

Check Out: Shopping Mistakes You’re Making and How To Stop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IskE9_0cXVPaJi00

Furniture

Furniture prices have only continued to climb, reflecting the woes of the lumber industry, which have not been able to rebound effectively due to the trials of the pandemic. Lumber costs jumped from April 2020 to April 2021 by 200%, according to Business Insider, and then rose another 11.2% in the last quarter, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Consumer Price Index.

See: 30 Ways Shopping Will Never Be the Same After COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3woeJj_0cXVPaJi00

Gasoline

If you’re among those workers who were able to continue working at home during the pandemic, consider yourself lucky — you’re not just saving on commute time, you’re saving extra on gasoline, as the price of gas rose by 42.1% from this same time a year ago, according to the BLS. This is not only due to the increased cost of petroleum, but issues related to a lack of trucking drivers who can drive the petroleum where it needs to go, according to AARP.

Take a Look: Supply Shortages That May Happen Again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fB8cL_0cXVPaJi00

TVs

Being forced to spend so much more time inside and at home during the pandemic drove up the demand for televisions. This coupled with supply chain disruptions and increased costs of materials, and TV prices have skyrocketed, according to the BLS. One of the base ingredients in microchips, raw silicon, rose by more than 100% in 2021, while other crucial parts such as integrated circuits, copper and lead frames also rose between 10% to 50% in 2021, according to Digital Trends. Additionally, LCD panels are experiencing a shortage. It’s the consumer who pays the price.

Learn: 15 Times You Should Splurge, Settle or Skip When Shopping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3LXQ_0cXVPaJi00

New Cars

The days when cars were made of simple parts are long gone; now, most cars require a computer to tell those same parts what to do. And computers require microchips, for which there is currently a shortage. That, coupled with workforce shortages and safety protocols that closed some automotive factories, and the cost of buying a new car has gone up by nearly 9%, according to the BLS. When we’re talking tens of thousands of dollars to buy a car, that kind of percentage adds a whole lot of cash.

More: 11 Things You Should Never Buy New

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijiG0_0cXVPaJi00

Meat/Poultry/Fish/Eggs

Meat lovers of all kinds, from beef and poultry to fish (and even eggs) can also expect to be paying more for their protein these days. According to the BLS, the index for poultry, fish and eggs rose by 2.2% and beef by 4.8% recently. The problem is that, even though businesses and operations have largely been able to go back to business as usual, the effects of the pandemic have lingered in the form of staffing problems, ingredient shortages and unpredictable shipping problems.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 6 Things That Just Got More Expensive

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Consumer Price Index#Consumer Prices#Designer Appliances#Business Insider
actionnewsnow.com

Everything is still getting more expensive

You've already noticed prices going up at the supermarket and the drugstore. Unfortunately, more sticker shock could be around the corner. What's happening: Companies that make consumer goods are announcing price increases left and right. Faced with persistent higher costs, they don't expect the situation to moderate any time soon.
RETAIL
wichitabyeb.com

The Best Things To Get At Dollar Tree

There seem to be Dollar Tree’s appearing at every corner of the city. When Earth Day comes around, it feels as though Dollar Trees are being planted all over the country. The discount variety store featuring products for $1 has over 15,000 locations across North America. With aisles and aisles of products to choose from, it may be hard sniffing out the best deals of what to get.
SHOPPING
Business Insider

A whole bunch of household essentials are about to get more expensive

Everyday products like toiletries, food, and coffee are about to get more expensive. Nestle, Danone, Unilever, and Procter & Gamble have all said that prices would continue to increase. The supply chain is in chaos due to a trucker shortage, backlogged ports, and soaring demand. The makers of some of...
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

10 Supply Shortages That May Happen Again This Year

Unless you were a prepper -- someone who actively prepares for a catastrophic disaster or emergency -- at the beginning of 2020, you probably didn't have a stockpile of food and supplies stored conveniently at home when the pandemic hit. While no one will argue that it's not a good feeling when you're on your last roll of toilet paper, or you need milk and the store shelves are empty, that's no excuse to hoard when the opportunity presents itself. Instead, when supplies are fully stocked, slowly stockpile...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
AARP
NewsBreak
Costco
Cities & Cents

Food Is Getting More Expensive In America

Food prices have been continuously rising in the United States for the past five years. The majority of the price rises have been caused by supply-related reasons. It's been like a perfect storm has erupted. Climate change is most likely the most important explanation. The weather in Argentina, Brazil, and California, as well as excessive precipitation in portions of Europe and China, are all examples of adverse weather in significant output. As a result, Mother Nature is not on our side when it comes to food production. We have a major transportation issue. Labor is becoming more expensive in general.
GOBankingRates

20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. With a...
SHOPPING
cbslocal.com

Getting Answers: Why Is The Cost Of Living In The US Getting More Expensive?

From gas to meat to clothes, doesn't feel like everything is more expensive? The cost of living in the U.S. rose in September, according to the labor department. The consumer index rose 4/10 of a percent last month. That was more than expected. It is up 5.4%. Prices also increased on an annual basis. That is the biggest jump since 1991.
GAS PRICE
Best Life

Dollar Tree Just Announced a Major Change to Pricing

There are a number of dollar stores across the U.S., but as time's gone on, very few shops have stayed true to their name and managed to continue offering products for just $1. Dollar Tree largely stuck to that price point until 2019, when the retailer began opening new Dollar Tree Plus stores, which offer sections of items for $3 to $5. Then, earlier this year, the Dollar Tree started opening up combo stores, which merge Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, a discount store the former company acquired in 2015. And now, instead of opening up more spin-off stores with new price points, Dollar Tree just announced a major change in pricing for its original brand. Read on to find out what may change the next time you shop at Dollar Tree.
RETAIL
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
59K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy