These 7 Roadside Restaurants Around Detroit Are Worth Stopping For

Are you searching for unique roadside restaurants near Detroit that offer fantastic fare, top-notch service, and welcoming vibes that will make you feel right at home? We’ve got you covered. When you make a stop at any of these seven spectacular eateries within driving distance of the Motor City, you’ll feel like you’ve uncovered a hidden roadside treasure. Get ready for a laid-back and lovely dining experience.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

1. Roadside B&G

TripAdvisor/Cusoon2

2. Ron’s Roadhouse Tavern

Google Reviews/Cowg1rl852

3. Jack’s Roadside BBQ

Google Reviews/Tony Gibson

4. Redcoat Tavern

Google Reviews/Kevin Doebler

5. The Hut Diner

Google Reviews/Darlin Menace

6. Randy’s Roadside Barbecue (Onsted)

Google Reviews/Nate the Great

7. Roadhouse 19

Facebook/Roadhouse 19

Have you stopped for a bite to eat from any of these roadside restaurants near Detroit during previous adventures? What were some of your favorite menu selections? We want to hear from you, so share your thoughts in the Facebook comments or recommend another unique restaurant near Detroit by filling out our nomination form here.

In the mood for another special dining experience? You’ll want to read about this rural restaurant near Detroit.