These 7 Roadside Restaurants Around Detroit Are Worth Stopping For

By Sophie Boudreau
Only In Michigan
Only In Michigan
 5 days ago

Are you searching for unique roadside restaurants near Detroit that offer fantastic fare, top-notch service, and welcoming vibes that will make you feel right at home? We’ve got you covered. When you make a stop at any of these seven spectacular eateries within driving distance of the Motor City, you’ll feel like you’ve uncovered a hidden roadside treasure. Get ready for a laid-back and lovely dining experience.

1. Roadside B&G
2. Ron’s Roadhouse Tavern
3. Jack’s Roadside BBQ
4. Redcoat Tavern
5. The Hut Diner
6. Randy’s Roadside Barbecue (Onsted)
7. Roadhouse 19
Have you stopped for a bite to eat from any of these roadside restaurants near Detroit during previous adventures? What were some of your favorite menu selections? We want to hear from you, so share your thoughts in the Facebook comments or recommend another unique restaurant near Detroit by filling out our nomination form here.

In the mood for another special dining experience? You’ll want to read about this rural restaurant near Detroit.

