Report: Broncos not involved in Tua Tagovailoa trade talks

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Miami Dolphins are having “serious negotiations” with the Houston Texans about quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to a report from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle (via Texans Wire).

Another team interested in making a trade — not for Watson — is “a factor in this situation,” Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reported Wednesday. That report from Wilson has sparked speculation that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might be drawing interest from another team, complicating Miami’s trade talks with Houston.

That’s merely speculation, though, and KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis reported Wednesday that the Broncos are not the third team involved in trade talks between the Texans and Dolphins.

Klis then went on to also confirm that Denver is not attempting to trade for Tagovailoa, who went 11-of-20 passing for 83 yards with one touchdown and six sacks in a 20-13 loss to the Broncos last season.

The Broncos appear content to stick with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock at quarterback, at least for the 2021 season.

The NFL’s trade deadline is 2 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

These 25 celebrities are Broncos fans

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

