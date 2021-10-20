CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gov. DeSantis On Stifling Parents Free Speech “In Florida, We Won’t Allow It”

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by parents who were targeted in a recent memo from Attorney General Merrick Garland that attempted to silence parents who speak out to protect their children.

The memo was issued following a letter from the National School Board Association to President Biden, which likened parents who oppose the masking of kindergartners and teaching critical race theory in public schools to “domestic terrorists.”

On October 11, the Florida School Board Association issued a response to the National School Boards Association, voicing their concerns with the memo and urging the National Association to acknowledge their request is federal overreach.

Also joining the Governor were members of local law enforcement and state attorneys who are capable of assessing threats in their community without meddling by federal bureaucrats.

“The Federal Government would have you believe that parents who care about their children’s upbringing are a menace to society; in Florida we won’t allow it,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Debate is welcome in the state of Florida and should be welcome anywhere in the United States. If that debate turns into anything that’s not peaceful, then we have the best law enforcement in the nation to handle it. We don’t need the federal government investigating and intimidating parents in an attempt to squelch dissent. Today, I was proud to support the parents who won’t be silenced by the Biden Administration’s threats.”

“The Biden Administration’s attempt to trample all over the First Amendment rights of concerned parents and create a chilling effect on free speech is un-American,” said Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. “It is not the place of any government to pick winners and losers amongst those who voice their opinions. In Florida, we will fight for every parent and we will fight for every child and will not allow the federal government to steer public discourse through fear and intimidation.”

Parents have the right to be involved in their child’s education and concerned parents from across the country have taken advantage of their first amendment right to free speech and have expressed their opposition to the radical agendas pursued by some school boards.

The memo issued by the Attorney General Merrick Garland aims to silence those concerned parents and effectively chill expression of free speech.

Comments

Shadowfan190 gaming
6d ago

This has nothing to do with free speech, you want to threaten school board members. About your children rights and lying about they can't breathe.How many kids have died from suffocating from wearing a face mask. A face mask hasn't killed anyone.

Reply(9)
16
me 3
6d ago

You are not king deathsantos your just a lowly governor give it a rest please

Reply(4)
13
Lynn Garza
6d ago

he is and has been a disaster for Florida. Both economically and environmentally VOTE BLUE !!

Reply(13)
10
The Free Press - TFP

Donated Frequent Flyer Miles Provide 40,000 Flights For Afghan Refugees

Frequent flyer miles donated over a two-month period will provide around 40,000 flights for Afghan refugees, the Associated Press reported. The Biden administration is considering doubling the number of miles available to refugees, and around 3,200 flights already covered by the donated miles have allowed Afghan refugees to resettle in communities around the U.S. from temporary housing at military bases, according to the AP. Miles4Migrants organized the donations, and the group has provided aid to refugees using donated airline miles and credit card points since 2016.
ADVOCACY
