Approximately 30 people showed up today for the roundtable discussion with Senator Smith hosted by Kandiyohi County & City of Willmar EDC. The crowd included elected officials, policy makers, providers and broadband leaders. It was a nice balance of questions and answers from everyone in the room. Top concern was making it easier and quicker to get enough funding into the hands of those who could and would build long lasting broadband to the area.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO