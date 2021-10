TYLER — COVID-19 new case numbers, community spread levels, and hospital patient figures are plummeting in East Texas — but NET Health’s George Roberts advises keeping a watchful eye on the situation. He tells KTBB, “We see this as a very positive trend, but as we’ve noted during this entire pandemic…the number of positive cases can go up and down…really almost at a moment’s notice.” He continues that everyone should make sure to watch for the variants. All in all, Roberts advises staying vigilant, adding that that’s what he and his NET Health colleagues are doing. He also continues to encourage vaccinations — additionally drawing attention to flu shots that are now available around the region.

TYLER, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO