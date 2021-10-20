CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tesla shakes off supply chain issues to post record profit, again

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla reported record earnings that blew past Wall Street forecasts, as the company was able to shake off the effects of a shortage of computer chips and other raw materials that has dogged the auto industry in recent months. The company reported operating earnings of $2.1 billion, up 30%...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Tesla has delivered yet another incredible earnings report, shocking markets with its improving profit margins. There is more to come from the trailblazing electric vehicle company, however, with its move to cheap, cobalt-free batteries. This new battery chemistry will allow Tesla to produce cheaper and longer-lasting batteries in its new...
ECONOMY
KREX

Tesla’s market value tops $1T after Hertz orders 100K cars

DETROIT (AP) — Hertz announced Monday that it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of the nation’s increasing commitment to EV technology. The news of the deal triggered a rally in Tesla’s stock, driving the carmaker’s market value over the […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Robb Report

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Grew by Nearly $42 Billion After Hertz Ordered 100,000 Teslas

The rental car business is already paying off for Elon Musk. The tech titan has seen his already mind-boggling net worth grow by nearly $42 billion in the last few days, reports Forbes. The main reasons for the latest jump: The announcement that car rental mainstay Hertz had agreed to purchase a fleet of sedans from Tesla and a positive earnings report from the EV maker. Between market close on Friday and Tuesday afternoon, the CEO’s fortune increased by $41.7 billion. That pushes his total net worth to a new high of $271.3 billion, according to the financial publication. It makes him...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Boeing stock gains even after wider-than-expected loss, big revenue miss

Shares of Boeing Co. gained 0.7% in premarket trading, even as the aerospace and defense company reported a big loss and revenue misses, amid weakness in the commercial airplanes and defense, space and security businesses, while free cash flow was a lot less negative than projected. The net loss narrowed to $132 million, or 19 cents a share, from $466 million, or 79 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the per-share loss of 60 cents was triple the FactSet loss consensus of 20 cents. Revenue rose 8.1% to $15.28 billion, well below the FactSet consensus...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Sales#Cars
The Independent

Tesla becomes first car maker to surpass $1 trillion market value

Tesla’s market value surpassed the $1 trillion mark for the first time after American car rental company Hertz placed an order for 100,000 cars with the Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle manufacturer.The EV company’s stocks rose by over 12 per cent on Monday, making Tesla the fifth US firm, and the first automobile company to reach the milestone of $1 trillion market value.Tesla is also the second-fastest company to cross the milestone, only preceded by Facebook, reaching it in just over 11 years since its listing in 2010.The company is currently worth more than the combined market value of the largest...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Tesla
TechCrunch

Trillion-dollar Tesla

Hark, all ye who pay attention to the stock market, for Elon Musk’s wheels-focused company broached the $1 trillion market cap threshold today. Yeah, it finally happened, so the Equity team quickly scrambled for the microphones. Chris put together the show, allowing Alex and Kirsten to dive into the matter. Kirsten, in case you aren’t familiar with her, is TechCrunch’s transportation editor — her crew handles everything that moves under its own power. She’s tremendous.
ECONOMY
AFP

Tesla tops $1 tn in market value as Hertz deal fuels latest surge

Tesla became the latest US tech giant to hit $1 trillion in market value Monday as investors cheered a large order from Hertz and shrugged off criticism from a US auto safety official. Shares of Elon Musk's company finished at $1,024.86, up 12.7 percent and topping $1 trillion for the first time. "Wild $T1mes!" Musk said on Twitter. The surge followed an announcement from rental car giant Hertz of an order to buy 100,000 autos from Tesla by the end of 2022 in the latest embrace of electric car technology by a mainstream auto player.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Kimberly-Clark announces profit warning as company prepares to raise prices

Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares fell 2.7% in Monday premarket trading after the consumer goods company reported third-quarter earnings that missed expectations and lowered its earnings guidance. Net income totaled $469 million, or $1.39 per share, compared with $472 million, or $1.38 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.62 missed the FactSet consensus for $1.65. Sales of $5.01 billion were up from $4.68 billion last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $4.99 billion. "Our earnings were negatively impacted by significant inflation and supply chain disruptions that increased our costs beyond what we anticipated," said Chief Executive Mike Hsu...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy