MINNEAPOLIS ( WCCO) — The Department of Public Safety said Monday that Minnesota has reached over 400 traffic deaths this year. The state reported its 400th traffic death on Oct. 23rd. Since the start of the year, 401 people have died on roads, compared to 322 last year. This is the earliest date the state reached 400 traffic fatalities since 2007, according to figures from the Office of Traffic Safety. The traffic fatalities included 62 motorcyclists, 46 pedestrians and 7 bicyclists. There were 130 speed-related deaths, up 33% compared to 98 deaths last year. Of those traffic fatalities, 74% were male. “All of...

