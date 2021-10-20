CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O’Lakes say farming is going digital – but need broadband

By Ann Treacy
 7 days ago

Venture Beat reports on a presentation that CTO Land O’Lakes Teddy Bekele gave at a conference this week…. “The life of the farmer is very complicated,” Bekele said in his conference presentation. The modern farmer operates in a business ecosystem that...

The Daily Yonder

The Future of American Farming Demands Broadband

This article was originally published by Benton Institute. To many farmers, the definition of sustainability incorporates the economic, environmental, and social impacts of agriculture—a “triple bottom line.” Farmers think about the profitability of their operations, not just to sustain the farm from year to year but from generation to generation. Practices that make a small difference in profit margin can have a major impact over the long term. Farmers also consider how to maintain and improve the environmental conditions of their land, such as soil health, long into the future. And finally, the practices of farmers can affect the entire surrounding community, from the employees who work for the farm to the neighbors who live down the road.
Report: Farmers Need Broadband Access in Offices, Fields, Community

A new report says farmers in the United States need better broadband and in more places – their home offices, their fields and their communities. Needs range from faster upload and download speeds to better data about available networks and scalable networks that can be updated as needs grow and change. The report from the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society showed how broadband also is key to sustainable farming. Report author Jordan Arnold said connected technologies allow farmers to measure their inputs and outputs, creating opportunities for more efficient resource management.
Arrowhead Intelligent Region shares Blandin-funded broadband projects

People living in Northeast Minnesota will have new opportunities to connect and strengthen their communities with the help of eight Arrowhead Intelligent Region (AIR) initiative grants. Nearly a half million dollars have been granted this year through the AIR program to propel community aspirations around digital access and use. “Despite...
pymnts

Go Digital, Go Local

In “The Way Payments Are Now Done,” 33 payment executives discuss what payments’ “new normal” looks like. Charles Rosenblatt, chief strategy officer of Payoneer, discusses how in the post-pandemic age, there has been an evolution within digital commerce, as companies strive to separate themselves from their competitors and find new revenue models.
Land O’Lakes details how agriculture is transforming digitally

Yesterday, technology leaders attending Gartner’s annual Symposium/ITxpo received a lesson in turning digital transformation into business value from Teddy Bekele, the chief technology officer of Minnesota-based agricultural cooperative Land O’Lakes. Best known for putting butter, cheese, and other dairy products on grocery store shelves, Land O’Lakes also owns the animal...
Maine could lose some of its best agricultural land to solar farms

There is a finite number of acres in Maine that can produce crops and support agricultural farms. Only 13 percent of the state is suitable farmland, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. In recent years, those acres have been targeted by solar farm developers. The most...
MI Farm Link connecting farmers and land

A new effort to link farmers who have land with those that want to farm is making connections in West Michigan. Economic Development Coordinator for Ottawa Becky Huttenga tells Brownfield a USDA grant is backing the MI Farm Link Program which she hopes expands across the state. “One of our...
Even food needs better broadband – well farmers need to growing food efficiently and sustainably

Benton Institute for Broadband & Society has just released an important look at The Future of American Farming Demands Broadband. They start by making the case that farmers need broadband is to be more efficient and the environment needs it to support sustainability. I suspect most readers here understand (or live) that, so I’ll cut to some of the answers they provide based on various facets of farming…
Going Forward To The Land: Technology For Permaculture

It’s usual for a Hackaday scribe to read hundreds of web pages over a typical week as we traverse the world in search of the good stuff to bring you. Sometimes they’re obvious Hackaday stories but as you’ll all no doubt understand we often end up on wild tangents learning about stuff we never expected to be excited about. Thus it was last week that I happened upon a GQ piece charting the dwindling remains of the communes set up in rural California by hippies during the counterculture years.
Harlingen bridging digital divide; Officials planning $4 million broadband project

HARLINGEN — The city’s digital gap, swallowing more than a third of its homes, ranks among the fifth deepest in the United States. In Harlingen, 7,887 homes, or 34.4 percent of a total of 22,901 households, lack broadband connection, ranking the city second to the bottom, ahead of only Pharr, according to the 2019 Census’ American Community Survey of 185 large and mid-sized cities.
The Year in Infrastructure and the 2021 Going Digital Awards

The Year in Infrastructure and the 2021 Going Digital Awards virtual event will feature the extraordinary work behind some of the most innovative road and bridge projects!. Join us virtually on December 1 and December 2 for the latest executive insights and hear how the people behind the award-winning projects made incredible digital advancements to help support our road and bridge infrastructure.
OPPORTUNITIES: Two jobs open at MN Office of Broadband Development

There are two positions open at the Office of Broadband Development:. The Broadband Grants Administrator position exists as part of the Office of Broadband Development. The Office develops and administers programs designed to achieve high quality broadband access for all Minnesotans and to support and promote the skills necessary to adopt and use broadband tools for economic, educational, health, and institutional benefits. The incumbent will develop, promote, implement, and provide technical assistance for state and federally funded financing programs for the Office of Broadband Development. This position will support and maximize Minnesota entities’ participation in federally funded broadband infrastructure programs. This position also conducts program evaluation, reporting and administers programs including:
USDA’s ReConnect program to offer $1.15B in funding

The Department of Agriculture is making available $1.15 billion through USDA’s ReConnect program to provide rural areas with high-speed internet. The department will start taking applications for grants and loans Nov. 24. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack is scheduled to visit Hammond Henry Hospital in Geneseo, Illinois, Friday afternoon. The...
Documents needed to complete estate plan for farm families

This is my fourth and last column in a series on the topic of helping farm families to plan their future around the farm business. I have discussed the importance of developing a succession plan and that it is important to identify your exit options and to analyze each of them. The whole process is finished with a complete estate plan. Today, I will go over the steps for gathering and documenting your assets and list some of the special challenges for farmers as they complete their estate plans.
Businesses need verification devices for digital health passes

Much of the world has largely returned to normal business operations, with some measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Digital health passes are being adopted around the globe for a variety of different use cases, from international travel to visiting the restaurant down the street. The details differ between countries and regional blocs, but proof of immunity status or test results is widely required in the travel and retail industries, and for businesses of all kinds.
GFMEDC, Grand Farm, and Plug and Play Collaboration Lands New Company

AgTech Startup Soiltech Wireless to add a Fargo office. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of Grand Farm, Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corporation (GFMEDC), and Plug and Play North Dakota, the Idaho-based AgTech startup, Soiltech Wireless, is opening an office in Fargo and is actively hiring for their first local position – a regional sales manager.
