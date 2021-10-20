Land O’Lakes say farming is going digital – but need broadband

This article was originally published by Benton Institute. To many farmers, the definition of sustainability incorporates the economic, environmental, and social impacts of agriculture—a “triple bottom line.” Farmers think about the profitability of their operations, not just to sustain the farm from year to year but from generation to generation. Practices that make a small difference in profit margin can have a major impact over the long term. Farmers also consider how to maintain and improve the environmental conditions of their land, such as soil health, long into the future. And finally, the practices of farmers can affect the entire surrounding community, from the employees who work for the farm to the neighbors who live down the road.

