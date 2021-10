Kelly Moynihan held up a bouquet of flowers. "What if I told you I had a margarita in my hand," she said. "Would you believe me?" Believe her. In 2019, Moynihan partnered with her husband Ryan to launch Delray Beach, Florida-based Flasky Flowers, a start-up that makes flower bouquets with built-in flasks. Moynihan, a hairstylist by training, came up with the idea working at weddings: She watched bridal parties scrambling to hold their flowers and find somewhere to stash their drinks.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO