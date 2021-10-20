CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Water Department Workers Charged In Connection To Shooting Following Crash In South Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia Water Department workers have been arrested and charged in connection with a crash and shooting in South Philly on Tuesday . Police say Rafael Thomas and William Stewart III were involved in the incident at 24th Street and Passyunk Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0carR3_0cXVKHLi00

That’s where police say their company truck and another car collided, then the drivers got into a fight.

One of the workers opened fire and then drove away.

Thankfully, no one was struck.

Comments / 18

Allan Rubin
5d ago

WHY? Was gunfire necessary? It was probably just a shouting match over who's at fault. Then one of these a-holes had to bring out a gun!!! Why are they carrying while working anyway!!!???

Reply
5
Emile Hattier
5d ago

That's what happens when you hire people because of the color of their skin instead of the content of their character.

Reply
6
Brandon
6d ago

How to lose a well paying job, a pension and likely your freedom in 3,2,1

Reply(1)
14
 

CBS Philly

Man On Motorcycle Hit And Killed In Fairhill Neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was hit and killed while riding a motorcycle in the Fairhill neighborhood. The incident happened at 5:12 a.m. Wednesday. The department told CBS3 officers and the fire department responded to North 2nd and West Allegheny Streets. Details are limited at this time, but authorities confirmed the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed to cooperate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Killed, Philadelphia Police Officer Shot During ‘Attack’ In Overbrook, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An alleged attack on Philadelphia police officers left one officer shot and in the hospital and a suspect dead, according to police. It happened Monday afternoon on Overbrook Avenue near Saint Joseph’s University campus. The officer is now in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Hospital. Chopper 3 was over the scene, showing a flurry of officers on the ground. Police radio reveals the heart-pounding moments that followed when an officer was shot after he was attacked by a man just after 3 p.m. on the 5700 block of Overbrook Avenue near Saint Joseph’s University. “More units, we need some more units....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family Claims They Called 911 Several Times During Deadly Attempted Break-In In Frankford But No One Answered

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was shot while breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house. Police confirm there is now an investigation into the family’s claims they called 911 as many as three times late Monday night and no one answered. The investigation comes after CBS3 learned high-ranking police officials discussed the incident on a supervisors’ conference call Tuesday morning. Police say it all started with reports a man had been shot twice around 11:30 p.m. Monday while attempting to break into a rowhome on the 1800 block of Sanger Street in Frankford. “He actually forced his way...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 Charged In Connection To Deadly Double Shooting In Burlington Township Walmart Parking Lot

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Four Willingboro, New Jersey, residents were charged in connection to an early October deadly double shooting in a Burlington Township Walmart parking lot. Authorities announced charges against 19-year-old Kayhree Simmons, 19-year-old Jayviyohn Earley, 20-year-old Kweli McCants, and 19-year-old Azza Kamnaksh on Tuesday. The double shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 7 in the parking lot of the Walmart located on Mount Holly Road in Burlington Township. Prosecutors say 44-year-old Dione Williams Sr. and his son, 17-year-old Albert Williams, were both shot and rushed to the hospital, where Albert died from his wounds. According to authorities, the investigation...
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

13-Year-Old Leienna Cuevas Found, Reunited With Her Family, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thirteen-year-old Leienna Cuevas has been found and reunited with her family, Philadelphia police say. Cuevas was reported missing over the weekend after she was last seen by her mother on Oct. 23 at their Northeast Philadelphia residence. Police announced Tuesday the teen girl had been found and reunited with her family. No further information is available.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Stabbed In Neck, Killed In Southwest Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and killed Sunday night in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say they responded to reports of a “man with a gun” around 10:30 p.m at the 6200 block of Woodland Avenue. Once officers arrived, police say they found the victim in the back alleyway suffering from a puncture wound to the right side of his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Agrees To Equip All Officers With Tasers Year After Police Killing Of Walter Wallace Jr.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An attorney for the family of Walter Wallace Jr. says the city has agreed in court to equip all of its police officers with tasers. Wallace was shot and killed by Philadelphia police on Oct. 26 last year. His family said he was having a mental health crisis. The family’s attorney Shaka Johnson said the city has now agreed to ensure that every uniformed police officer is equipped with a taser. The city has already budgeted about $14 million earlier this year to pay for tasers for all uniformed police officers. “I recognize that today is a very difficult day for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

8-Year-Old Ja-Kha House Killed In Strawberry Mansion Hit-And-Run, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 8-year-old boy was fatally struck in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Monday afternoon. Surveillance video captured people screaming to call 911 and rushing to help after police say he was hit by a car just after 4 p.m. Monday. On Tuesday, police identified the victim as 8-year-old Ja-Kha House. “Everybody was trying to help the little boy and the mother because she was hysterical,” Carol Green, a neighbor, said. Neighbors say video shows the driver of a white SUV speeding down 33rd and Huntingdon Streets before hitting the boy. Police say he was thrown across the street. “It...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility, Killed By Police At High School Football Game, Suing Sharon Hill

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — The family of a child killed by police at a high school football game in Sharon Hill is now suing the borough. The family of 8-year-old Fanta Bility filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday. It says the three Sharon Hill police officers accused of shooting and killing Fanta acted with recklessness. The family wants answers. Fanta and her family were leaving a football game at Academy Park High School on Aug. 27 when police responded to a shooting in the area and opened fire on a vehicle. The lawsuit says officers used excessive force. It also says the police department has a history of improperly training its staff. The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office says a grand jury investigation into the shooting continues. The borough is investigating the police department’s policies and procedures.
SHARON HILL, PA
CBS Philly

‘They Want Me Dead’: Nearly Dozen Philadelphia Families Fearing For Lives After Cooperating In Criminal Investigations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly a dozen families in Philadelphia say they’re living on the edge and literally dodging bullets because they or a family member have cooperated in criminal investigations. A city councilmember is now collaborating with the sheriff’s department to provide them with a sense of safety. “They want me dead because he witnessed something,” a Philadelphia mother said. This Philadelphia mother says she lives in constant fear for her life and the lives of her children after a family member cooperated with authorities in a police investigation. We are concealing her identity for her protection. “I don’t sleep,” she said. “I probably...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Fighting For Life After Being Shot 16 Times In North Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot 16 times in North Philadelphia, police said Monday. It happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Carlisle Street. The man was shot 16 times throughout his body, according to police, and was rushed to Temple University Hospital. Police said he was placed in critical condition. A second victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot once in his right foot. He was placed in stable condition at the hospital after being transported there by a private vehicle. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect, 2 Others Wanted In Connection To Murder Of 30-Year-Old Roynell Phavor Houston

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are offering a $20,000 reward in the search for a homicide suspect and two other people. New surveillance video from the shooting was released by Philadelphia police on Monday. The shooting happened on Sept. 25 around 2 a.m. inside the Quick Stop on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue. Credit: Philadelphia police Police are looking for the shooter as well as a woman who drove the blue Buick sedan they escaped in. They are also looking for a person of interest who was inside the store. The victim was 30-year-old Roynell Phavor Houston. His mother said her son was standing up for someone who was being beaten when he was shot. She is begging the public for help finding her son’s killer. “You took the only thing that meant anything to me in this world,” his mother, Cecelia Irene, said. “I’m begging you to come forward. Anybody that knows who killed my son.” Houston’s mother said he was her only child. He leaves behind a 6-month-old son. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Shootout At West Philadelphia Gas Station Leaves 2 In Critical Condition, Police Say

PHILADELPHA (CBS) — Two people, including a 21-year-old, are in critical condition after a shooting outside a West Philadelphia gas station. The incident happened in the 5600 block of Walnut Street around 5:08 p.m. Philadelphia police said both victims were shot once. The first victim, the 21-year-old was shot in the neck. The second victim, a male, was hit in the chest. Authorities did not give an age for the second victim. Both arrived at the hospital in a private car. Store manager Didarul Maksud told CBS3 he heard between 15 and 20 gunshots. “I was just helping with a customer, and suddenly I hear the sound of shooting. My customer then ran out,” he told Eyewitness News. “I saw one guy just standing with a gun and shooting in this direction.” The shooting is still under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

VIDEO: Police Searching For Man Who Attempted To Abduct 2-Year-Old Child In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say attempted to abduct a 2-year-old child in North Philadelphia. Police say the child was walking with his mother on the 2300 block of N. 11th Street, around noon, on Oct. 17, when the man is seen on video attempting to grab the child. The suspect is described as a Black man, in his mid 30’s, approximately 5’11, with a thin build and wearing maroon sweatpants and a navy blue shirt. He appears to have a back brace or light jacket tied around his waist. If you have any information on this incident call police, at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Search For Gunman In Deadly Belmont Neighborhood Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for the gunman who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Belmont neighborhood. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Pallas Street. That’s where Philadelphia police found a 41-year-old man’s body. He was shot in the right side of the face. The shooting is still under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Accused Jefferson University Hospital Shooter Stacey Hayes Found Unfit To Stand Trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Stacey Hayes, the suspect accused of killing a Jefferson University Hospital nursing assistant and shooting two Philadelphia police officers, has been found unfit to stand trial, according to the district attorney’s office. Hayes’ criminal case has been paused. Police rushed to Jefferson University Hospital on Monday, Oct. 4, where police say Hayes was wearing scrubs and walked in, went up to the ninth floor and shot and killed fellow nursing assistant Anrae James. The suspect was wearing body armor and armed with multiple weapons, including an AR-15, according to officials. Just after the shooting, officers say Hayes drove off in a U-Haul truck. Police were then called to Parkside in West Philadelphia, where they found a man waving a large gun. That’s when a shootout happened between the gunman and police in a wooded area near School of The Future on the 4000 block of Parkside Avenue. Police shot Hayes twice but not before he injured two officers. In a statement, the hospital called the incident a planned act of violence that enforcement measures would not have prevented, but acknowledged that “deficiencies and human error played a part in delaying our emergency communications.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Preliminary Hearing Held For Paul Burkert, Jamie Frick In Deadly Pat’s Steaks Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A preliminary hearing was held Monday for a couple charged in a deadly shooting at Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia. Paul Burkert and Jamie Frick face murder charges in the death of 22-year-old David Padro Jr. Police say Padro was shot during a fight in July, and part of that fight was captured on cell phone video. Burkert’s attorney claims his client acted in self-defense. According to court records, Frick was granted bail at $100,000. A formal arraignment is now set for Nov. 15. Burkert’s bail remains denied. His formal arraignment is also set for Nov. 15.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Chester County Child Care Worker Charged With Abusing 3 Toddlers

WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Brookhaven woman has been charged in the abuse of three toddlers. The suspect is 36-year-old Victoria Aronson. Police say the youngsters were in her care at the Malvern School in Westtown Township. Authorities say the victims were between the ages of 14 and 16 months old, and the abuse occurred in late September. The complaints occurred between September 29-30, 2021 and involved three victims between the ages of fourteen and sixteen months. Aronson is accused of slamming one child onto a wooden changing table, slamming another onto the floor, while yelling and telling the children to “shut the...
BROOKHAVEN, PA
CBS Philly

New York Couple Who Attacked Sesame Place Employee Over Mask Mandate Sentenced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The couple convicted of attacking a Sesame Place employee over face masks was back in court Monday. A Bucks County judge sentenced Troy McMoy to five to 10 years in state prison. His girlfriend, Shakerra Bonds, was sentenced to four to 23 months in county jail. Authorities say the couple fractured the teen worker’s jaw in August 2020. It happened after he asked the New York couple to wear face masks in the park.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
