Philadelphia Water Department Workers Charged In Connection To Shooting Following Crash In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia Water Department workers have been arrested and charged in connection with a crash and shooting in South Philly on Tuesday . Police say Rafael Thomas and William Stewart III were involved in the incident at 24th Street and Passyunk Avenue.

That’s where police say their company truck and another car collided, then the drivers got into a fight.

One of the workers opened fire and then drove away.

Thankfully, no one was struck.