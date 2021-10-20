Black Hawk Down pilot Mike Durant enters Alabama Senate race

M ike Durant, a former Army pilot shot down in Somalia in 1993 and later depicted in the film Black Hawk Down , entered Alabama’s U.S. Senate race this week.



Durant will seek the Republican nomination to replace Sen. Richard Shelby, who will retire at the end of his term. Durant faces an already crowded Republican primary field, with Rep. Mo Brooks dominating polls so far.

In a statement announcing his candidacy, Durant said, “career politicians have ruined this country, and their leader Joe Biden is pushing us to the brink.”

“Between ridiculous vaccine mandates, trillions in spending, and constant assaults on innocent life and the 2nd Amendment, it’s clear that we need to mobilize people from outside of politics to step forward and serve,” Durant said. “President Trump showed us what’s possible when outsiders step forward and take on the insiders and the politicians.”

Durant likened his candidacy to “signing up for one more tour of duty.” His campaign also released a video announcing his candidacy titled “God Made a Soldier,” highlighting his military service.

According to AL.com , on Oct. 3, 1993, Durant and his crew were shot down in Mogadishu, Somalia, during Operation Gothic Serpent, an American-led mission to capture a Somali warlord and his associates. Durant and his crew were attacked by a mob. Eighteen Americans died, dozens were injured, and Durant was held captive for 11 days.

Durant billed himself as a “pro-Trump candidate.” The former president has already endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks in the race.

