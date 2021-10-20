CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Black Hawk Down pilot Mike Durant enters Alabama Senate race

By Kate Scanlon
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQIh4_0cXVKFaG00


M ike Durant, a former Army pilot shot down in Somalia in 1993 and later depicted in the film Black Hawk Down , entered Alabama’s U.S. Senate race this week.


Durant will seek the Republican nomination to replace Sen. Richard Shelby, who will retire at the end of his term. Durant faces an already crowded Republican primary field, with Rep. Mo Brooks dominating polls so far.

JIM JORDAN TELLS LAWMAKERS HE CAN’T RECALL HOW MANY TIMES HE SPOKE WITH TRUMP ON JAN. 6

In a statement announcing his candidacy, Durant said, “career politicians have ruined this country, and their leader Joe Biden is pushing us to the brink.”

“Between ridiculous vaccine mandates, trillions in spending, and constant assaults on innocent life and the 2nd Amendment, it’s clear that we need to mobilize people from outside of politics to step forward and serve,” Durant said. “President Trump showed us what’s possible when outsiders step forward and take on the insiders and the politicians.”

Durant likened his candidacy to “signing up for one more tour of duty.” His campaign also released a video announcing his candidacy titled “God Made a Soldier,” highlighting his military service.

According to AL.com , on Oct. 3, 1993, Durant and his crew were shot down in Mogadishu, Somalia, during Operation Gothic Serpent, an American-led mission to capture a Somali warlord and his associates. Durant and his crew were attacked by a mob. Eighteen Americans died, dozens were injured, and Durant was held captive for 11 days.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Durant billed himself as a “pro-Trump candidate.” The former president has already endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks in the race.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 2

Related
alreporter.com

Durant: Mo Brooks can’t win U.S. Senate seat

Alabama U.S. Senate race newcomer Mike Durant continued his attacks on front-runner Mo Brooks late last week in a series of radio interviews, saying that Brooks can’t win the seat and has stayed too long. Durant, a former Army helicopter pilot and POW from Huntsville, said during radio interviews in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
WAAY-TV

Durant announces run for Senate

On Tuesday, Mike Durant announced he's running for U.S. Senate and shared a video from his campaign called "God Made a Soldier." WAAY 31 spoke with Durant, who said this feels like the right thing to do. "I feel like rather than sit here and just be disgruntled, I feel...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Britt dominates fundraising in Alabama Senate race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Katie Boyd Britt has piled up a significant cash advantage over other candidates in the Alabama race for U.S. Senate. Britt, the former chief of staff to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, is seeking to fill his seat in the 2022 election. Britt stepped down as head of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Shelby
The Independent

Mo Brooks says he would be ‘proud’ if staff helped organise 6 January rally

Republican Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks has denied reports that he participated in the planning of the 6 January rally-turned-riot at the US Capitol – but also said he would be “proud” if his staffers had helped.Mr Brooks’ comments come after a devastating report by Rolling Stone alleged that right-wing lawmakers and White House staff helped to organise the events of 6 January in advance, meeting with grassroots planners who helped bring rioters to the building to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.Citing two sources who are apparently communicating with the select committee investigating the insurrection, the magazine claims...
CONGRESS & COURTS
workboat.com

Dredging contractors honor Alabama senator

The Dredging Contractors of America (DCA) honored U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., with its Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his leadership in support of critical maritime infrastructure investments.. The award particularly notes his advocacy of the much-needed Mobile Harbor expansion, as it is formed from a cutting tooth used...
ALABAMA STATE
arcamax.com

Sen. Angus King joins Democratic opponents to ending Senate filibuster rule

WASHINGTON — Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats, said he won’t support ending the Senate filibuster that has enabled the Republican minority to block key portions of President Joe Biden’s agenda, further complicating Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s drive to pass voting rights and other measures. “I’m...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Senate#Race#U S Senate#Republican#Somali#Americans
AL.com

Tuberville says ask Nancy Pelosi, ‘Were you warned?’ about Jan. 6 riots at Capitol

In his weekly press briefing Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville answered a question about the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “I want to know what we knew,” Tuberville said. “Hopefully, they get Nancy Pelosi and put her on the stand and ask her, ‘Did you know? Were you warned by the FBI?’ Because you, Nancy Pelosi, are in charge of the Capitol. You’re in charge of the security of the Capitol. We never hear anything like that.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
wvik.org

Admiral Mike Franken Joins Iowa Senate Race

A retired three-star Navy admiral, Franken highlights his military experience and the fact that he voted against the invasion of Iraq during a Pentagon planning meeting in 2002. Franken previously ran in the Democratic Senate primary two years ago, but came second to Theresa Greenfield—who ultimately lost to Senator Joni...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Democrat Franken enters Iowa’s U.S. Senate race

SIOUX CITY --- Mike Franken is entering Iowa’s U.S. Senate race, the Sioux City veteran and Democrat announced Thursday morning on social media. Franken, a retired three-star admiral in the U.S. Navy, becomes the fifth candidate in the Democratic primary. The Democratic nominee will likely face longtime incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in next fall’s general election.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Army
NWI.com

Justin Olson enters crowded GOP field for US Senate race

PHOENIX (AP) — Justin Olson, a Republican on the state's utility regulation board, announced Wednesday he's running for the U.S. Senate, becoming the fifth major candidate looking to take on Democrat Mark Kelly in one of the nation's top 2022 Senate contests. Olson presented himself as a reliable and proven...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Kyrsten Sinema apologises to GOP colleague as Arizona woman attempts to ask her questions at airport

Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema apologised to her GOP colleague, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, as one of her constituents attempted to ask her questions at an airport. It was the second time that Ms Sinema has been confronted at an airport this month. “I’m from Tucson, Arizona, and I’m wondering, I know you’ve met with dozens of lobbyists—” the woman said during the interaction that was captured on video before being cut off by Ms Sinema. “Please don’t touch me,” the senator told the woman. “I did not touch you,” she responded, adding: “I know you’re meeting with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
159K+
Followers
53K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy