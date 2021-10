The flagship event of Genshin Impact Patch 2.2, Labyrinth Warriors is based in Inazuma starts on the 21st of October, 2021. In the event, players are tasked with uncovering the secrets of the Mystic Onmyou Chamber. The dungeon possesses various challenges in the form of traps and enemies. Travellers will be accompanied by Shiki Taishou. He will aid the players in exploring and clearing challenges by providing various buffs using charm magic. In this Genshin Impact article, we will walk through the details of the Labyrinth Warriors event and reveal all the ways to get the rewards in the fastest possible way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO