Yatra to Kedarnath, Yamunotri, Gangotri resumes

Lesson 1: Air travel is changed, and if you expect to fly to another country, expect to endure red tape and nasal swabs. Have you ever heard of an EUdPLF? Neither had I, but it stands for the European Union digital passenger locator form. It's a long form you are supposed to do online, in advance of your trip. It includes every leg of every flight, your seat number on that flight (!), the airports you are coming from and going to, and your expected address or location when you get there. Leaving those boxes blank if you don't have the information just gets the form kicked back to you. The helpful airline people explained that I could just type in NA (not applicable) for information I did not yet have. It works. The EU people don't tell you that.

TRAVEL ・ 13 DAYS AGO