Propnight: The acclaimed 4v1 horror game soon to release on mobile

By Isa Muhammad
gamingonphone.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame publisher MyTona has announced that the highly acclaimed game Propnight will be making its way to mobile as it is currently being developed for release on Android and iOS. The news came from the developer’s official Facebook page where they were announcing the game’s open beta test for...

gamingonphone.com

