Propnight: The acclaimed 4v1 horror game soon to release on mobile

A relaxing plant farming themed puzzle game is coming to mobile this month called Plant With Care. The purpose of this game is to collect enough flowers, fruits, and veggies to use later as ingredients in delicious cooking recipes. Each plant has a certain set of rules that must be followed in order for it to thrive, but there is only so much space for each plant to go and a set amount of moves to place your plants in. You must be strategic about where you choose to plant each item in order to finish the puzzle and collect your new homegrown ingredients. A total of 72 levels will be available to play each with difficulty settings of easy, medium, and hard. Plant With Care levels will be accompanied by lo-fi beats, haptic feedback options, and 3D colorful artwork. Every aspect of this game is designed to relax its players, no violence, no pressure, only plants. All levels of gaming ability can participate in this brain-teasing experience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO