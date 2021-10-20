CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee can't drop COVID rule despite GOP push

Newport Plain Talk
 6 days ago

Tennessee labor officials say they are unable to reject a federal rule designed to protect health care workers from COVID-19 despite receiving stern instructions earlier this week...

www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Blackburn bill would exempt essential workers from firing for defying COVID vaccine mandates

FIRST ON FOX: Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn rolled out a measure Tuesday that would protect essential workers from being fired due to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, making them exempt from President Biden's executive order, amid layoffs and resignations from workers across different industries due to their unwillingness to receive a coronavirus vaccine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Center Square

Tennessee committee rejects OSHA COVID mitigation rule

(The Center Square) – The Tennessee Joint Government Operations Committee asked that the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) withdraw a request for a temporary rule involving COVID-19 safety measures at health care facilities. The rule, required by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), puts in health...
TENNESSEE STATE
KEYT

GOP lawmakers lead lawsuits against Connecticut COVID rules

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two politically conservative state legislators have become the go-to team of lawyers in Connecticut for groups seeking to sue the state over hot-button issues amid the coronavirus pandemic. Reps. Doug Dubitsky and Craig Fishbein have filed about a half dozen lawsuits over the school mask mandate and other aspects of the governor’s emergency executive orders. The arrangement has brought criticism from some Democrats, but ethics officials who have reviewed it say it does not violate state laws. They say as long as being a legislator is part-time work in Connecticut, officials are entitled to have other jobs to pay their bills.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
spectrumnews1.com

US Labor Department warns 3 GOP states over COVID rules

PHOENIX (AP) — The Biden administration threatened Tuesday to revoke the authority for three Republican-controlled states to handle their own workplace safety enforcement because they have refused to adopt rules to protect health care workers from COVID-19. The threats were sent to Arizona, South Carolina and Utah as the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration prepares to adopt much more far-reaching vaccination and testing rules affecting 80 million Americans. In nearly half the states, it will have to rely on state labor regulators for enforcement.
PHOENIX, AZ
Washington Times

Biden administration threatens three GOP states over COVID rules

PHOENIX — The Biden administration threatened Tuesday to revoke the authority for three Republican-controlled states to handle their own workplace safety enforcement because they have refused to adopt rules to protect health care workers from COVID-19. The threats were sent to Arizona, South Carolina and Utah as the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration prepares to adopt much more far-reaching vaccination and testing rules affecting 80 million Americans. In nearly half the states, it will have to rely on state labor regulators for enforcement.
PHOENIX, AZ
radionwtn.com

Baptist Hospitals In West Tennessee Pushed To Limit; Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Union City, Tenn.–COVID-19 has hit West Tennessee communities hard, with hospitals and staff members being pushed to their limits. Even so, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County leaders have banded together to support staff and provide top-quality care for patients during this difficult time. Since March 2020,...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gop#Republican
fox17.com

TOSHA won't withdraw from COVID-19 safety rules, despite lawmaker request

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: (10/20/21) TOSHA has responded to a Tennessee state legislation request to abandon COVID-19 safety rules. According to a letter obtained by FOX 17 news, TOSHA will not withdraw the rules despite the lawmaker request. Read the original report below. Read the letter from TOSHA below...
TENNESSEE STATE
Newport Plain Talk

DAs to school boards, Tennessee COVID session takes wide aim

Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are gearing up to take a broad swipe at officials who have had a role in maintaining COVID-19 pandemic protections, from school boards that passed mask mandates to a prosecutor who has pledged not to enforce the governor's order letting parents exempt their students from classroom mask wearing.
TENNESSEE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Bill allows termination for refusing COVID-19 'measures'

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are poised to take up the first changes to state law concerning COVID-19 and vaccine mandates. A House amendment to Senate Bill 1169 says it’s not a violation of The Health Care Right of Conscience Act to require COVID-19 vaccines and allows someone to be terminated for such a reason.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Newport Plain Talk

Local lawmakers support special session on COVID-19 issues

Local legislators say they hope this week’s special session of the Tennessee General Assembly will produce legislation that will protect Tennesseans from governmental overreach. State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and state Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, told the Press they expect to see debate focus on...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
CBS Baltimore

Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible. Hogan: Maryland had administered 280k booster shots already; “We have the supply and capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that made them vulnerable. Latest on breakthrough infections in Maryland ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/PPjD7J725c — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 “More than half of our...
MARYLAND STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy