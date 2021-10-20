Denton detective who died of COVID-19 remembered for coaching, police work

Detective Rodney Mooneyham of the Denton Police Department coached a team for the North Texas Baseball Club Dirtbags. Mooneyham died Saturday following a fight with COVID-19. Courtesy photo

Detective Rodney Mooneyham of the Denton Police Department, who died Saturday, is being remembered by friends and colleagues as a great man on the job and on the baseball field.

On Saturday, the Denton Police Department lost its first officer to a fight with COVID-19. Mooneyham was 52 years old and November would’ve marked his 11th year with the Denton Police Department. Tuesday would’ve been his 53rd birthday.

Mooneyham joined the Denton Police Department in November 2010 and became a detective in 2017. In 2019, he began working in the Major Crimes Unit and led several homicide investigations.

“He really cared about his job and how it influenced people,” Sgt. Tony Salas, who oversees the major crimes unit for Denton police, said. “He was always looking to redirect people on the right path, especially younger age individuals.”

The two first met at least six years ago. Salas was transferred to supervise the general investigations division at the same time Mooneyham was a detective in that division. Mooneyham was then transferred to the major crimes unit and Salas transferred shortly after to oversee that department.

As an investigator, Salas said Mooneyham was very detail-oriented.

In a news release Sunday, the Denton Police Department said Mooneyham led several homicide investigations and played a vital role in the arrest and prosecution of numerous violent offenders.

When Mooneyham wasn’t doing detective work, some of his time went to coaching baseball for a Keller team.

Pat Woods, director of coaching for the North Texas Baseball Club Dirtbags, said Mooneyham came into their facility years ago wanting to be a coach.

“He was a fit for us, and we decided to start from there,” Woods said in a phone call Monday.

With the Dirtbags, Woods said Mooneyham coached kids from the age of 10 and he was recently teaching the 14-year-old group.

“Every time you stepped onto the field, it was evident he was there to help,” Woods said.

While Mooneyham taught kids the game, Woods said he was also a mentor to those boys.

“Rodney was a very giving person,” Woods said. “He was a true leader of young men, that’s for sure. … He always had the right example and always had the right approach to life. Anything he did, he was committed, he was organized. … The kids looked up to him.”

Salas said Mooneyham was a great person to be around.

“He was always putting a smile on people’s faces and always had a great sense of humor,” Salas said.

Backing the Blue Denton, a local nonprofit that supports Denton County law enforcement and their families, quickly mobilized to start a fundraiser for the Mooneyham family on its website.

Lisa Grielle, one of the board members, said the fundraiser has been coming along steadily.

“We had communication [with the family] through other people and were trying to help out as much as we could before [Saturday],” she said. “We were supporting them before he passed.”

“It’s a great loss to the Denton Police Department family and he’ll be greatly missed,” Salas said.